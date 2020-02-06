Mohanlal Enjoys A Meal With THESE Famous Tea Stall Owners From Kerala, Shares Pic

Popular Mollywood actor Mohanlal took to his social media to post an adorable picture of himself with popular tea stall owners Vijayan and Mohana Vijayan. In the social media post, Mohanlal talked about the journey of Vijayan and Mohana, and also revealed that they are an epitome of inspiration for him. In the post shared on February 4, 2020, the actor said, "The amazing couple Mr Vijayan & Mrs Mohana Vijayan who travelled to 25 countries despite all their limitations, solely by running the famous Sri Balaji Coffee House , Gandhi Nagar in Kochi. I feel blessed to have had their company in my home, and appreciate the meal they brought for me," (sic).

Who is Vijayan and Mohana Vijayan?

Vijayan and Mohana are the owners of Sree Balaji Coffee House, a nondescript tea stall in the middle of Kochi. The couple, who are reported to be running the business for more than four decades are also known to be keen travellers. According to reports, the couple has travelled a total of 23 countries in their lifetime. Interestingly, Vijayan and Mohana's stall also featured in Manju Warrier's How Old Are You?.

The couple has reportedly travelled to countries like Denmark, Singapore, The Netherlands, Greenland, Norway, among others, collects all the funds required for their international trip from their tea stall. The couple's inspiring tale featured in a Documentary film, Invisible Wings. The movie directed by Hari M Mohanan won the Best Film Non Fiction film at the Filmfare Awards 2018.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Trisha Krishnan, and Indrajith in the lead, will mark the reunion of Jeethu and Mohanlal after the 2013 hit film Drishyam. The forthcoming Malayalam movie is expected to hit the marquee in 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal also has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, and Suniel Shetty in the lead, is touted to be one of the costliest Malayalam movies to be made. The Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer reportedly will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020.

