Veteran Actor Jameela Malik Passes Away; Mohanlal, Other Stars Pay Tributes

Veteran actor Jameela Malik passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. She was 73 years old.

As per a report on PTI, she breathed her last at her residence at Palode in the city. Malik died due to age-related issues, the report quoted family sources as saying.

Jameela Malik had passed out from the Film and Television Institute of India. She reportedly was the first woman from Kerala to pass out from the famed institute. The actor made her debut with Aadyathe Katha in 1972.

She went on work in numerous films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Jameela Malik worked with well-known names like Prem Nazir and Adoor Bhasi. She featured in Nadiye Thud Vantha Kadal opposite Jayalalitha, apart from working with Chiranjeevi and Rajesh Khanna.

Towards the later stages of her career, she also featured in numerous serials in the '90s. As per reports, she also had to resort to take up jobs as school teacher and hostel matron, apart from trying her hand at writing novels and radio plays as work reduced, reports claimed

Pandavapuram, Rajahamsam, Lahari, Ragging were some of the other films she was known for.

Mohanlal was among the stars who mourned her loss. Sharing a black-and-white photograph of the actor from her younger days, he prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Here’s the post

Oscar-winning sound artist Resul Pookutty too expressed her grief over her death. He stated that the week has begun on a sad note for him, after the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant on Monday, and this news on Tuesday. Pookutty termed her as a ‘courageous woman’ and the ‘pride of FTII.’

This week is been a sad week for me... first @kobebryant now #JameelaMalik What a courageous woman, you were the pride of #FTII we will miss you... May her soul RIP — resul pookutty (@resulp) January 28, 2020

