Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph Joined By Trisha Krishnan On The Sets Of 'Ram'

Others

Mohanlal starrer 'Ram' will release on the account of Onam in 2020. Now, it is revealed that Trisha Krishnan has joined the cast of the film. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
mohanlal

Jeetu Joseph is all set to direct his next film Ram which will be a thriller. It was previously revealed that Ram movie will feature megastar Mohanlal. Now, it is revealed that Trisha Krishnan has also joined the cast of Ram movie. This will be Trisha's second outing in the Malayalam film industry after the success of 2018's romantic-comedy film Hey Jude. Trisha took to her Twitter account and shared the news of her joining the cast of Ram movie with her fans. Check out her post below- 

Also read: Malayalam movies that pitted Mohanlal and Mammootty against each other

Trisha Krishnan joins the cast of Ram movie

Also read: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

The photo shared by Trisha features her sitting besides megastar Mohan Lal and director Jeethu Joseph. The trio can be seen in all smiles as they gear up for the production of the film. Other photos from the sets of Ram movie have also surfaced on the internet which features actor Mohanlal along with director Jeethu Joseph and Trisha Krishnan. Check out the set photos below - 

Also read: Mahesh Babu to undergo a knee surgery in the United States of America?

Also read: Veteran actor Jameela Malik passes away; Mohanlal, other stars pay tributes

The first look poster for Mohanlal's Ram movie was revealed in December 2019. The poster featured Mohanlal in an intense noir backdrop sporting a serious look. Ram movie will also feature stars like Indrajith Sukumaran and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Check out the first look poster for Mohanlal's Ram below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bennet M Varghese (@bennet_m_varghese) on

Also read: Nazar Written Update For January 27 | Mohana traps Rrathods in a ship to the moon

Image Courtesy - Trisha Krishnan Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
