Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph Joined By Trisha Krishnan On The Sets Of 'Ram'

Jeetu Joseph is all set to direct his next film Ram which will be a thriller. It was previously revealed that Ram movie will feature megastar Mohanlal. Now, it is revealed that Trisha Krishnan has also joined the cast of Ram movie. This will be Trisha's second outing in the Malayalam film industry after the success of 2018's romantic-comedy film Hey Jude. Trisha took to her Twitter account and shared the news of her joining the cast of Ram movie with her fans. Check out her post below-

Also read: Malayalam movies that pitted Mohanlal and Mammootty against each other

Trisha Krishnan joins the cast of Ram movie

Just chillin amidst one of India’s finest filmakers and the legendary superstar himself 😎⭐️

Blessed to be working with the best!#ram #jeethusir #mohanlalsir pic.twitter.com/tJaTB29ZCN — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 30, 2020

Also read: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

The photo shared by Trisha features her sitting besides megastar Mohan Lal and director Jeethu Joseph. The trio can be seen in all smiles as they gear up for the production of the film. Other photos from the sets of Ram movie have also surfaced on the internet which features actor Mohanlal along with director Jeethu Joseph and Trisha Krishnan. Check out the set photos below -

Also read: Mahesh Babu to undergo a knee surgery in the United States of America?

Also read: Veteran actor Jameela Malik passes away; Mohanlal, other stars pay tributes

The first look poster for Mohanlal's Ram movie was revealed in December 2019. The poster featured Mohanlal in an intense noir backdrop sporting a serious look. Ram movie will also feature stars like Indrajith Sukumaran and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Check out the first look poster for Mohanlal's Ram below.

Also read: Nazar Written Update For January 27 | Mohana traps Rrathods in a ship to the moon

Image Courtesy - Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.