Malayalam Movies That Pitted Mohanlal And Mammootty Against Each Other

Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry have reportedly acted in more than 55 films together. The two of Malayalam's biggest superstar's first movie together was the 1982 film Padayottam. The Jijo Punnoose directorial, saw Mammootty playing father to Mohanlal's character. Besides the period-film, Mammootty and Mohanlal have collaborated for movies like No. 20 Madras Mail (1990), Ahimsa (1981), Himavahini (1983), among others. Here is a list of Malayalam movies that had Mammootty and Mohanlal locking horns.

Malayalam movies that pitted Mammootty and Mohanlal against each other

Twenty: 20 (2008)

The Joshiy directorial pitted Mammootty and Mohanlal against each other in an enthralling tale of revenge and love. The movie released in 2008 has an ensemble cast consisting of Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Dileep, and Kavya Madhavan in pivotal roles. Reportedly, one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and also managed to grab the third spot in the Tamil Nadu box office in week one of its release.

Harikrishnans (1998)

The movie, starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Juhi Chawla in the lead, marked the Malayalam film debut of the Bollywood actor- Juhi Chawla. The Fazil directorial narrates the tale of two friends, who fall in love with the same girl. The romantic-comedy was in the news for its gripping climax. According to reports, Fazil (director) had shot two climax for the film, but due to the intervention of the Censor Board, the filmmaker had to get rid of one climax.

Athirathram (1984)

The 1984 revenge drama, starring Mohanlal, Seema, Mammootty and Captain Raju in the lead, narrates the tale of a ruthless smuggler, who faces the wrath of a widow and her confidant. The I.V. Sasi directorial was reportedly one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Mammootty's character from the 1984 film, was retained in Sasi's 2006 film Balram vs. Taradas.

