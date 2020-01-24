Mohanlal's Net Worth Makes Him The Highest-paid Malayalam Actor

Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair is known for his contribution to the Indian cinema. He has produced many Malayalam films besides enacting a wide range of characters on the silver screen. He has had a long career spanning over four decades, across multiple languages, and has acted in more than 300 movies. Mohanlal is also an active goodwill ambassador for a number of non-profit organisations and is known to have great enthusiasm for public service and humanitarian causes.

Mohanlal’s net worth

Commonly regarded as a complete actor, he made his debut in 1978 with Thiranottam but it was not released due to censorship issues. His official release on the silver screen was Manjil Virinja Pookkal in 1980. Mohanlal also forayed into Bollywood by essaying the role of a police commissioner in Company, which won him a lot of appreciation and also the IIFA award for Best Supporting Actor. He is also the proud recipient of many accolades, including five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards.

Mohanlal’s net worth is estimated to be $42 million. The actor is rumoured to charge approximately ₹6 crores per movie and ₹50 lakhs per endorsement. He is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the Malayalam film industry. He also has a chain of restaurants in Dubai called Mohanlal’s Tastebuds, a seafood restaurant in Bangalore called The Harbour Market and also a hotel called Travancore Court in Ernakulam. He is into different businesses and owns various companies, be it Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments for film distribution, a production studio and a production house, or a seafood export company based in Kozhikode. Mohanlal also opened a college for aspiring dubbing artists called KINFRA Film and Video Park and is the co-founder, chairman and partner of Jose Thomas Performing Arts Centre which was founded in 2009.

