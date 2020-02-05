Nivin Pauly's 'Moothon' Wins Best Film At FFAST, Actor Calls It An 'honour'

Popular Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly took to his social media to announce the big win of his last film Moothon at the FFAST in Paris. The social media post shared on February 03, 2020, revealed that Moothon won the Best Film Award at the recently held South Asian Film Festival or Festival du Film d'Asie du Sud (FFAST) in Paris.

Check out Nivin Pauly's post:

According to reports, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has won two prestigious awards at the FFAST. The Nivin Pauly-starrer has reportedly won the Best Film and Jury Prize at the film festival. The director of the movie also expressed her happiness and excitement with a heartfelt Facebook post. In which, she thanked all the cast and crew members of Moothon, and expressed her excitement on winning the first-ever international award.

The Malayalam movie released on November 8, 2019, narrates the tale of a 14-year-old boy who embarks on a journey to find his elder brother. In the search of his lineage, the young boy gets embroiled in the dingy streets of Mumbai.

The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshan Mathews, and Shashank Arora in lead roles, won great applause and appreciation from the critics for its gritty screenplay and bold portrayal of gay love.

Moothon recently premiered at the Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden and won accolades at the film festival. The Geetu Mohandas directorial was reportedly shot in Malayalam and Hindi and had its Hindi screenplay written by Anurag Kashyap. The movie was produced by Anurag Kashyap, S Vinod Kumar, Ajay G Rai and Alan McAlex under the banners Mini Studio and JAR Pictures.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nivin Pauly Twitter)

