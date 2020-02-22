TamilRockers Leaks 'Mounam' full Movie Online For Download

Tamilrockers has done it again. The website has once again surprised the internet users by leaking Raaj Pandith’s Mounam. As per reports, known as one of the most notorious websites to distribute copyright material, the Tamilrockers page allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage.

Also read | Tamilrockers Leak Oscar Winner Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Full Movie For Download

About the movie: Mounam

The movie Mounam is a psychological thriller that captures a range of disturbing emotions on screen. Reportedly, the movie's storyline says that when a person is alone, there are many emotions that start running off in his/her mind. And when a person is silent, the mind is making a lot of sounds. The movie is said to be a rare story found in Indian cinema and will surely thrill you throughout the film.

Mounam is a Kannada film language film, directed by Raaj Pandith and the producer is Srihari. The lead roles in the movie are played by Kempegowda, Mayuri Kyatari, Avinash and Nayana. Mounam hits the theatres on 21 February 2020.

Also read | Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak 'Sagutha Doora Doora' Prior To Its Official Release

Efforts taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

Also read | Software Sudheer Movie Download; Leaked By Tamilrockers And Movierulz

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Also read | 'Happy Hardy And Heer' Tamilrockers Leak Creates Business Issue For Himesh's Comeback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.