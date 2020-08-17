Sakshi Dhoni Shares Picture With MS Dhoni To Wish Their Friend On Her Birthday

On Monday, August 17, wife of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, shared a throwback picture with the cricketer to wish their friend Priiyanshu Chopraa on her birthday. Sharing the photos online, Sakshi Dhoni wrote: "Happy Bday gorgeous! You are my strength!" (sic) The throwback picture posted by Sakshi Dhoni seemed to be clicked during one of Priiyanshu's old birthday celebrations. e

Check out the picture:

(Source: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram)

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retires: Wife Sakshi Dhoni Gets Emotional On Cricketer's Announcement; See Here

Sakshi Dhoni on MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket

After MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket recently, partner Sakshi Dhoni penned a note to commemorate the cricketer's efforts and dedication towards the sport. She wrote: "You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are!". (sic) Sakshi Dhoni further wished for good health for the cricketer and added, "I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead!". (sic)

Check out the post:

Also Read | 'Nooooo, Will Miss You': Fans Left Heartbroken As MS Dhoni Confirms Retirement, See Tweets

On Saturday, August 15, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket through an online post. Sharing a video of his cricketing day, MS Dhoni wrote: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."(sic) Here's the social media post:

Also Read | Ashwin Reveals Top-five MS Dhoni Memories After He Retires; Guess His Favourite One!

Several Indian cricketers and celebrities reacted to MS Dhoni's retirement announcement, with many commemorating his journey. "IN LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD," (sic) said actor Ranveer Singh. Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Armaan Malik, Guru Randhawa; cricketers like Virat Kohli, among others too expressed their love and support for the cricketer.

MS Dhoni has captained the Indian cricket team and led them to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC 2013 Champions Trophy, among others. MS Dhoni has played 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals, and 98 twenty20s for India in his cricketing career. MS Dhoni will be leading Indian Premier League's (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the match. IPL 2020 will be held in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | CSK Receive Massive Update After MS Dhoni's Coronavirus Test Results Arrive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.