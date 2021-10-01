Mumbai Police Creatively Denounces Misogyny With 'Kabir Singh' & 'Maalamaal' Dialogues

The Indian film industry is often criticised by audience for its misogynistic and sexist dialogues. Despite women empowerment and female-centric films, the industry has often influenced people and normalised objectifying women. Slamming a bunch of films for such practices, Mumbai Police recently sent a message out in public to use words wisely.

Mumbai Police often talk about safety and social issues in the country. The social media handles of the police department won hearts when they highlighted the importance of content a few months ago. This time, Mumbai Police slammed Bollywood films objectifying women creatively by using dialogues from several movies, including Kabir Singh, Dabangg, Chashme Baddoor, Maalamaal and Ujda Chaman.

Mumbai Police slams misogyny with creative post

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle shared a few dialogues from Bollywood films that had objectified women. In the tweet, Mumbai Police wrote in Marathi, "Every word we use is a thought beforehand. The language used in everyday life, as well as in the film, is a reflection of our thoughts. Use every word thoughtfully!" They also added several hashtags, including "Lets Not Normalise Misogyny," "Mind Your Language," and "Women Safety." Sharing another thread, the Mumbai Police wrote, "Cinema is a reflection of our society - Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon." They further warned people to choose their words accordingly and wrote, "Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!"

Cinema is a reflection of our society -



Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon.



Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene! #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny#MindYourLanguage#WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/Shro2v9Qvx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 30, 2021

Mumbai Police garnered praises from social media users for their take on slamming misogyny. A user wrote, "The perfect post doesn't exis..... Wait a min," while another one hailed the social media handler and commented, "Much needed. Respect and kuddos to whoever is handling this handle." A user complimented Mumbai Police and wrote, "What a compilation! In your face, misogyny."

Several celebrities also came forward to praise the creative post. Mumbai Police shared the creative post via Instagram as well. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar complimented Mumbai Police as she dropped a series of applaud emojis in the comment section. Musician Lisa Mishra wrote, "Way to go Mumbai police! WOW!"

This is not the first time Mumbai Police won hearts with their public message. Earlier this month, Mumbai Police shared another post to urge women to take action against offensive words. Sharing the post, they wrote, "Object' to the use of such words & substance."

Image: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice