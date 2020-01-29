Mysskin's Psycho: Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Compostion, Unna Nenachu's Video Out Now

Mysskin's recently released movie, Psycho, has created a buzz among the audience and critics. The movie features Aditi Rao Hydari and Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead roles and marks Rajkumar Pitchumani's debut. Furthermore, a music video of a song from the movie was recently released and has been able to create quite a buzz.

About Unna Nenachu

The song is titled Unna Nenachu. The music video of the song has almost crossed over 1 million views on YouTube. Unna Nenachu is an emotional song written by Kabilan. The song is Sid Sriram’s first-ever track with legendary Indian film composer Ilaiyaraaja and it is also the third time that Ilaiyaraaja is collaborating with film director Mysskin after hit projects like Nandalala and Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum.

The song is a combination of a slow melody with a jazzy rhythm that makes it a unique composition. The lyrics hit the right chords and Ilaiyaraja's music added to the overall feel of the song. The song is sung by Sid Sriram and his voice does justice to the lyrics and the melody. On November 18, 2019, the lyrics of the song was released on YouTube, and since then the music video of Unna Nenachu was one of the most awaited music videos of 2020.

The story of the film Psycho revolves around a visually-impaired man, who tries to save his girlfriend from a psycho serial killer. Take a look at the beautiful song.

This is INSANE, my first ever song For Ilaiyaraaja Sir releases tomorrow at 5pm. "Unna Nenachu" from Mysskin Sir's film "Psycho", starring @Udhaystalin, @MenenNithya, @aditiraohydari. Will lyrics by Kabilan Sir. Man, God is good. All praise to the most high. All love, no hate https://t.co/JR9ECGOhX6 — Sid Sriram (@sidsriram) November 17, 2019

