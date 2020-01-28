'Psycho' Box Office Report: Mysskin's Film Ranks First At Chennai Circuit

Recently released Psycho, a Tamil-language film, is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience at the ticket counter. Apart from overseas, Psycho is giving a strong competition to other regional language movies in South India.

According to a report, the mystery-thriller bagged an estimated amount of ₹44 lakhs on its first day in the Chennai circuit. Whereas, another report quotes Psycho earned around ₹2.3 crores in Tamil Nadu.

Reportedly, Psycho -- which released on January 24, is now ranking first at the Chennai Box Office. Rajinikanth's Darbar, which released on January 9, stood strong at first position at the Chennai Box Office for two weeks. But within a few days of release, Psycho grabbed the spot. It is reported that Rajini's Darbar has earned ₹55.43 in the third week from 159 shows, whereas Psycho bagged ₹1.35 crore in the first week from around 396 shows.

Psycho's performance at the Chennai Box Office circuit is also affecting Dhanush's recent release. Dhanush's film Pattas slipped from second to the third position. Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva's Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D received a lukewarm response from the Chennai audience.

Reportedly, many critics and trade analysts have predicted that Psycho will perform well in the coming weeks and weekends, keeping in mind the reservations and bookings.

Details of the film

Psycho is directed by critically acclaimed director Mysskin. The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a blind man, who tries to save his girlfriend from a psycho serial killer.

In an interview, the director while spilling the beans said that the essence of the film is inspired by the episode of Buddha's life and his encounter with Angulimala. The Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer is bankrolled under the banner of Double Meaning Productions. Psycho said to be the most violent Indian film ever made.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Double Meaning Production)

