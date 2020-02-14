'Naan Sirithal': Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Tamil Film Ahead Of Its Release

This time the latest victim of piracy sites like Tamilrockers & Movierulz is the Tamil film Naan Sirithal starring famous actor Hiphop Tamizha in the lead role. This Naan Sirithal Tamilrockers leak is not the first of its kind. Previously, Tamilrockers & Movierulz had leaked several other films online that severely affected the business of these films. Tamilrockers lets users download the latest films on their piracy sites. Irrespective of the fact that movie piracy is illegal in India, Tamilrockers have time and again leaked some of the biggest films online. Lately, several much- anticipated films like Happy Hardy and Heer, Dwityo Purush and Fantasy Island have been leaked by Tamil Rockers in 2020.

'Naan Sirithal' Film Poster

Image Credit:Hiphop Tamizha Instagram

'Naan Sirithal' leaked online by Tamilrockers

Reportedly, Naan Sirithal movie download is possible online now, as Tamilrockers & Movierulz have leaked it even before its official release. Naan Sirithal is supposed to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day i.e. February 14, 2020. With Naan Sirithal movie download attainable online now. The business of the Tamil film will get affected, in terms of the strength of mall-theatres running its shows.

Furthermore it also deeply destroys the buzz and anticipation of the film amongst the audience as the viewers get to see the films online, even before its release. For a long time, DMCA along with governing authorities have been trying to curb down the piracy wave. But with a rise in the number of such incidents, their efforts seem to go in vain.

Naan Sirithal is a story about a young boy who is ailing with an unusual disease, wherein he laugh as soon as he gets stressed. The trailer has created a lot of buzz for Naan Sirithal. But with Tamilrockers leaking it online, the makers of the film might have to incur some irreparable losses. Take a look at the trailer and Naan Sirithal here-

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

