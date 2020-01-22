'Naarappa' First Look: Venkatesh Daggubati Receives Praise From Rana & Samantha Akkineni

Naarappa is a Telugu film starring Venkatesh Daggubati. The makers released the first look on various social media accounts.

The movie is the remake of the Tamil film Ansuran which released in October in 2019. The original film starred Dhanush in a rugged, blood-shedding protagonist’s role. The remake of Ansuran reportedly follows a story similar to the original version with Venkatesh Daggubati essaying the tough character on the big screen.

The original film was a huge success with consecutive hundred days of screenings in theatres all over the country. It performed well at the Box Office according to trade reports.

Similarly, the remake’s first look also received huge applause through social media. Several celebrities took to their Twitter to congratulate the lead actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

Samantha Akkineni cheered Vankatesh through Twitter and said that he completely slayed the character in the first glimpse. She was enthusiastic about the film.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati also shared his paternal uncle’s film’s still on his social media account. He expressed his proud moment through the caption.

Samantha shared the following tweet after the first look starring Venkatesh Daggubati was revealed

Venkatesh Daggubati's nephew Rana Daggubati shared the following reaction on the Ansuran remake

The makers of Naarappa starring Venkatesh Daggubati released the first look and fans are expecting better performances than the original Ansuran. Dhanush essayed the role really exceptionally and fans believe that the Telugu version will also live up to the benchmark. Here is the trailer of the original film Anusran.

