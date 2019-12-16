Venky Mama Box Office Collection: Chaitanya-Venkatesh Film Earns Rs 27 Crore

Venky Mama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Directed by D. Suresh Babu, it is a Telugu-language action comedy film. The movie released on December 13, 2019, has received mostly positive responses. Read to know its collection over the weekend.
Also Read | Venky Mama Review: Venkatesh's Movie Receives Mixed Reviews From Audiences
Also Read | Rana Daggubati With Venky Mama Duo: Naga Chaitanya Recalls 'tough Task' Opposite Venkatesh
According to reports, the movie has collected around ₹27. 50 crores in its first weekend across India. Receiving mostly positive reviews, the movie went strength to strength each day. The duo of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya was loved by the audiences and both of them have a good fan following. The movie is also performing well at the international markets.
BIGGEST FAMILY BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥 #BlockbusterVenkyMama #VenkyMama#VictoryVenkatesh | @chay_akkineni | @dirbobby | @RaashiKhanna |@starlingpayal | @MusicThaman | @SureshProdns | @peoplemediafcy | @SBDaggubati | @vivekkuchibotla | @adityamusic | @shreyasgroup pic.twitter.com/LgvOSNUo1L— Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) December 15, 2019
Also Read | Coca Cola Pepsi - Brand New Song Featuring Venkatesh And Naga Chaitanya's 'bindass' Dance
#venkymamareview : Good First half, Avereage Second half.. Over all its a decent one.. with #VenkateshDaggubati performance and @chay_akkineni screen appearance. @RaashiKhanna perfect.. but @starlingpayal is just like furniture. pic.twitter.com/9WYXIV5gFN— Phani Kumar (@PhaniAlwayz) December 13, 2019
#venkymamareview: Entertainer🤗 #Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 chemistry b/n mama and alludu is different level☝️venky garu excels in comedy scenes, emotions and action scenes. Must Watch,Touching, Feel-Good, Funny, Emotional, Family movie 🍿 pic.twitter.com/eo5eRxD8HT— Abhilash Mohan (@AbhilashMohan94) December 15, 2019
Also Read | Naga Chaitanya Starrer Venky Mama To Release On December 13, 2019 | Details Here
#VenkyMama is a very good movie with few sequences that moves you on an emotional level.— Movie Buff™ (@Moviebuff007) December 15, 2019
Venky Mama performance is First rate and he was TERRIFIC during fights. Goosebumps guaranteed.@chay_akkineni Correct bomma padali anthe, Star material 👍👌
GO for it!#VenkyMamaReview https://t.co/cBAthtic00
Thank you tweeple for all the love and blockbuster response!! #BlockbusterVenkyMama #VenkyMama pic.twitter.com/LEpuZNPddE— Venky Mama (@VenkyMama) December 14, 2019
Venky takes responsibility of Karthik after his parent’s death, played by Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni respectively. The two becomes inseparable as time passes by. But then, an astrologer predicts Venky’s death is to be at the hands of Karthik and things begin to change.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.