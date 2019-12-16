Venky Mama Box Office Collection: Chaitanya-Venkatesh Film Earns Rs 27 Crore

Venky Mama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Directed by D. Suresh Babu, it is a Telugu-language action comedy film. The movie released on December 13, 2019, has received mostly positive responses. Read to know its collection over the weekend.

Also Read | Venky Mama Review: Venkatesh's Movie Receives Mixed Reviews From Audiences

Venky Mama weekend collection

Day wise

Friday - ₹11. 20 crore

Saturday - ₹7.30 crore

Sunday - ₹9 crore

Total collection - ₹27.50 crores

Also Read | Rana Daggubati With Venky Mama Duo: Naga Chaitanya Recalls 'tough Task' Opposite Venkatesh

According to reports, the movie has collected around ₹27. 50 crores in its first weekend across India. Receiving mostly positive reviews, the movie went strength to strength each day. The duo of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya was loved by the audiences and both of them have a good fan following. The movie is also performing well at the international markets.

Also Read | Coca Cola Pepsi - Brand New Song Featuring Venkatesh And Naga Chaitanya's 'bindass' Dance

Audience reviews

#venkymamareview: Entertainer🤗 #Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 chemistry b/n mama and alludu is different level☝️venky garu excels in comedy scenes, emotions and action scenes. Must Watch,Touching, Feel-Good, Funny, Emotional, Family movie 🍿 pic.twitter.com/eo5eRxD8HT — Abhilash Mohan (@AbhilashMohan94) December 15, 2019

Also Read | Naga Chaitanya Starrer Venky Mama To Release On December 13, 2019 | Details Here

#VenkyMama is a very good movie with few sequences that moves you on an emotional level.

Venky Mama performance is First rate and he was TERRIFIC during fights. Goosebumps guaranteed.@chay_akkineni Correct bomma padali anthe, Star material 👍👌



GO for it!#VenkyMamaReview https://t.co/cBAthtic00 — Movie Buff™ (@Moviebuff007) December 15, 2019

Thank you tweeple for all the love and blockbuster response!! #BlockbusterVenkyMama #VenkyMama pic.twitter.com/LEpuZNPddE — Venky Mama (@VenkyMama) December 14, 2019

About Venky Mama

Venky takes responsibility of Karthik after his parent’s death, played by Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni respectively. The two becomes inseparable as time passes by. But then, an astrologer predicts Venky’s death is to be at the hands of Karthik and things begin to change.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.