Venkatesh Daggubati Birthday: Take A Look At Some Of His Best Movies

Venkatesh Daggubati, simple known as Venkatesh, is popular in Telugu cinema. He has worked in a few Hindi films such as a Taqdeerwala and Anari. On the occasion of his birthday, December 13, read to know his best films.

Also Read | Rati Agnihotri Birthday Special: Here Are Few Of The Memorable Roles Of The Actress

Venkatesh Daggubati’s best movies

Brahma Putrudu

Stars: Venkatesh, Rajani, Mohan Babu, Jayasudha and Nutan Prasad.

Plot: A woman’s mother is in a state of shock due to the man who left her years ago and can be cured only when she sees him again. She then desperately searches for her father and is helped by a gentleman.

Director: Dasari Narayana Rao

Notes: Venkatesh won Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu along with a few more awards. The film was reportedly a Super Hit at the box office.

Chanti

Stars: Venkatesh, Meena, Nassar, Sujatha, Manjula Vijayakumar and Brahmanandam among others

Plot: The brothers of a beautiful girl keep her restricted in their house because of a prediction that she would marry a man of her choice. They hire an innocent man from the village who saves her life as her butler and things start to change.

Director: Ravi Raja Pinisetty

Notes: It is said to be the first film to cross 100 days in more than 40 centres. Venkatesh won several best actor awards for his performance. The movie was remade in Hindi as Anari.

Also Read | Zeenat Aman Birthday: Best Movies Of The Actor | Laawaris, Don And Others

Guru

Stars: Venkatesh, Ritika Singh, Nassar, Tanikella Bharani, Zakir Hussain and Mumtaz Sorcar

Plot: A boxer, sees potential in a vegetable vendor, Rameshwari, and decides to train her. However, the two do not get along due to the former's harsh training style and the latter's hostile nature.

Director: Sudha Kongara

Notes: It was remake of Tamil-Hindi bilingual film Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos). Venkatesh won Filmfare Best Actor Award - Critics.

Also Read | Shilpa Shirodkar: 5 Films Of The Actor To Watch On Her Birthday

Kshana Kshanam

Stars: Sridevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Paresh Rawal and Rami Reddy.

Plot: A high-profile bank robbery in the city creates chaos in the life of an unsuspecting regular young woman when she is caught in the line of fire between the villains and the police.

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Additional: It is one of the highest-rated Telugu movies on IMDb. The film was a huge hit and was even re-released. It screened at several international film festivals.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Five Roles That Have Been Immortalised By Thalaiva

Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav

Stars: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aarti Agarwal, Sudha, Prakash Raj and Tanikella Bharani.

Plot: A man comes to Hyderabad to his father's friend's house where he meets an engaged girl. Things turn upside down when she expresses her love for him.

Director: Vijay K. Bhaskar

Additional: It was reportedly a Blockbuster at the box office. The movie was remade in Kannada, Tamil and Bengali. It has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Swarnakamalam

Stars: Venkatesh, Bhanupriya, Shanmukha Srinivas, Sakshi Ranga Rao and S. K. Misro.

Plot: A painter who recently moved into the neighbourhood helps his neighbour, a retired cultural dance artist. He helps by painting billboards advertising events in which the artist and his daughters perform.

Director: K. Viswanath

Additional: The movie was screened at several Film Festivals. It received various awards including three Nandi Awards. It has 8 ratings on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.