Allu Arjun's Family Tree: Know About Father Allu Aravind, Brother Allu Venkatesh & Others

Allu Arjun was recently seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, after a long break of two years. The film is an Indian Telugu drama movie directed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun belongs to one of the most renowned and famous families from the Telegu film industry. His family has several actors, directors and producers in the industry. Here's Allu's family tree to know more about the south superstar.

Grandparents

Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Rama Lingaiah was an actor and comedian who appeared in over 1000 Tollywood films. He married Allu Kanakaratnam. They had four kids, Allu Aravind, Surekha Konidala, Nava Bharathi, Vasantha Lakshmi.

Father - Allu Aravind

Allu Aravind is an Indian film producer and distributor in Tollywood. He produces films under his production banner Geetha Arts. He is one of the co-owner of the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC.

Mother - Nirmala Allu

Nirmala Allu had three kids including Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and Venkatesh. Despite being a superstar's mother, Nirmala was never a part of the silver screen. Allu Arjun is reported to be closer to his mother than his father.

Older Brother - Allu Venkatesh

Allu Venkatesh is Allu Arjun's older brother. Venkatesh is also known as Bobby. He owns Cinematica Digitals Pvt Ltd. Venkatesh has two spouses, Neela Shah (m. 2019), Neelima Bandi (m. 2005–2016).

Younger Brother - Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish is also an actor who made his acting debut as a child artist with Bollywood film Pratibandh in 1990. He was featured alongside Juhi Chawla and Rami Reddy. His debut in a lead role was in Gouravam in 2013 opposite Yami Gautam and Prakash Raj.

Spouse - Sneha Reddy Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in March 2011. She is an Indian Editor, Businesswoman and Career Counselor. She holds the charge of the placement department of the S.I.T. Sneha earlier served as the Editor for the SPECTRUM magazine. The couple gave birth to a son named Allu Ayaan born on April 4, 2014.

Other celebrity connections

The huge Tollywood superstars, Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan are Allu Arjun's uncles. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is also a Tollywood actor. The duo, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun also have done films together like Yevadu.

