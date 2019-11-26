Nagarjuna Akkineni To Star In A Cop Drama Alongside Debut Director Solomon?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is an actor who rose to fame with his on-screen presence in the South Indian film Industry. The actor is widely known among the masses for his Telugu movies. According to recent reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni is rumoured to star in a cop drama along with a debutant director.

Nagarjuna Akkineni to star in a cop film

According to the recent reports that have started surfacing on leading portals, the South Indian star is said to star in the debutant director Solomon’s film. Reports have confirmed that the forthcoming movie starring Nagarjuna Akkineni will be a cop drama and the directorial debut for Solomon. However, nothing is official yet. The reports also state that the upcoming film will be produced by the South Indian Megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni himself, under the banner of Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the directorial debut of Solomon. The reports also talked about the actor was very keen about doing the movie with Solomon. And if things go as planned, Nagarjuna Akkineni is said to begin working on Solomon’s directorial debut soon next year. It is not Nagarjuna Akkineni’s first time playing the cop in the directorial debut of Solomon. He has essayed the role of cops in movies like Officer and Sivamani.

Nagarjuna to feature in Brahmastra

Apart from being roped in for the cop drama which will be helmed by Solomon as his directorial debut, Nagarjuna Akkineni will also share the screen space for the Bollywood movie Brahmastra. Brahmastra’s star cast includes the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The shooting schedule of Brahmastra is expected to be completed soon. The Ayan Mukerji helmed movie is scheduled to hit the box-office next year. Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions will back the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt starrer.

More about Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna made his film debut with the 1986 film Jungle Rowdy. Some of the notable works of Nagarjuna Akkineni are Don No. 1, Meri Jung: The One Man Army, and Officer. He is said to be starring in the upcoming cop drama directed by Solomon. Nagarjuna will also be starring in the multi-starrer Bollywood film Brahmastra.

