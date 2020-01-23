Nam Joon, The Leader Of BTS Is A 'God Of Destruction' According To Fans; Here's Why

BTS’ Kim Nam Joon, also known by his stage name RM, is known for his ever-evolving leadership qualities. He is the spokesperson of the group and also the lead rapper, as he is the only member fluent in the English language.

BTS’ RM is also known to be adorably clumsy; according to several of their interviews. He also loses and breaks things easily. He is also referred to as ‘God Of Destruction’ by fans.

Here is a list of times Nam broke or lost things on camera:

Kim Nam Joon or RM lost his ear pods recently, not one or two but over thirty pairs. He confessed to the fact that he constantly loses them on a personal VLive video. Fans went berserk over this.

NAMJOON REALLY CLAPPED WHEN ARMY SAID THEY LOST THEIR AIRPODS, THEN HE SAID LOST 33 PAIRS AND IS ON HIS 34TH, PLS WHAT KIND OF RICH IS THIS?!! pic.twitter.com/59YLAc0XnE — 🌷•𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻 •🌷 (@btsarmy2018x) December 14, 2019

While shooting for American Hustle in the USA after their debut, RM broke his new sunglasses almost immediately after it was bought. He was doing a task with the rest of the BTS members while he innocently broke them into two pieces. The video is as funny as it can get.

While performing on stage, BTS’ RM or Kim Nam Joon, is known to either innocently hurt others by swinging his arms or rip his own shirt, causing a wardrobe malfunction.

He has ripped Jeon Jung Kook’s shirt while performing. In the following video watch, RM try keeping up with BTS while saving himself from a ripped shirt.

Here is another instance when 'God Of Destruction' Nam Joon strikes again. He broke the mic holder and battery in this following video. Meanwhile, Kim Seok Jin is busy laughing at the situation.

Here comes RM breaking things all over again pic.twitter.com/7oMHz00VHC — stream shadow⁷ u cowards :33 (@hobicrack) July 25, 2018

Fans of BTS and Nam Joon have now started calling him by his second name, 'God Of Destruction':

Pa gwe e shin :”God of destruction”. #RM has that nickname, because he has tendency of being “clumsy” & “breaking things” around him or in his touch. His hands just don’t know their own strength. he’s cute tho. Thanks to all participants! @BTS_twt #BTSFanQuiz #AreYouBTSNo1Fan pic.twitter.com/Ec8CNZx3Tl — BTS FAN QUIZ🌏 #BTSsweetMoment (@BTSFanQuiz) March 30, 2019

Here is a fan compilation of videos, where BTS leader Namjoon is breaking things:

