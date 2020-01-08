The Debate
Younha's Collaboration With BTS' RM Is Nothing Short Of A Musical Journey, Fans React!

Music

Younha's collaboration with BTS' RM was received well by the fans of both Younha and BTS. Here are some fans reacting to the collaboration and music by the duo.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
younha

K-pop fans were in for an awesome surprise when BTS leader RM collaborated with Younha to work on the song Winter Flower. The song was released in a moving track from Younha's new mini-album Unstable MindsetWinter Flower has already enamoured fans of K-pop due to its brilliant music and its beautiful yet sombre lyrics that deal with the importance of mental health.

Here are some fan reactions: 

Here is a snippet of Younha talking about the collaboration:

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
