Younha's Collaboration With BTS' RM Is Nothing Short Of A Musical Journey, Fans React!

K-pop fans were in for an awesome surprise when BTS leader RM collaborated with Younha to work on the song Winter Flower. The song was released in a moving track from Younha's new mini-album Unstable Mindset. Winter Flower has already enamoured fans of K-pop due to its brilliant music and its beautiful yet sombre lyrics that deal with the importance of mental health.

Here are some fan reactions:

Still thinking about how amazing #WinterFlower is 🥺



Joon’s work has always reflected so much depth, eliciting many emotions. The fact that he’ll continue to grow and create even more beautiful music is so wonderful to think about 💕https://t.co/Mo9Yc40PpA — joon love bot (@joonieRkive) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, I'm still addicted to #WINTERFLOWER . It's beautiful, and it's just such a good tune, and I love Younha's voice, and I don't normally listen to songs over and over, but this one has really gripped me! — biastapes⁷grace (@biastapes) January 8, 2020

I'm so glad I enjoyed Winter Flower with just me! 😊 I truly let the music flow and let it soak in to my soul. The lyrics are such a blanket of emotions that made me complete! #WINTERFLOWER #YounhaxRM#WinterFlowerOutNow#WinterFlowerFtRM#RMxYOUNHA #WinterFlowerToday — Lu_Mono😑🌙️💫❄🌸 (@Lu_m0n) January 8, 2020

RM and Younha



Younha’s vocals are so beautiful it melts your heart. “Winter Flower” is breaking records and RMs smooth rap goes along well.



🎥https://t.co/rew8nCXagZ@BTS_twt #WINTERFLOWER #RM — Latest_KpopNews (@LKpopnews) January 8, 2020

Here is a snippet of Younha talking about the collaboration:

“We‘re just co-workers. I think, since 5 years ago, we talked about doing a collaboration. Thankfully, he really likes one of my album, so I thought we should do it someday. Suddenly, well, in terms of my time, + @BTS_twt #BTS #RM #WinterFlower pic.twitter.com/exGOPrid1Y — 2020 IS BTS YEAR ❄️🌙 (@DdaengLife) January 8, 2020

