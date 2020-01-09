BTS Rapper RM's International Collaborations You Must Add To Your Playlist

RM, whose maiden name is Kim Nam Joon, is a rapper and the leader of the global juggernauts BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan. The band has catapulted into international fame. RM is not only their leader but also a multi-talented lone force in himself. There are some underrated international and Korean collabs that he was a part of. Here, we list down a few-,

Also Read | BTS' New Album To Be Released On February 21 | Read All Details Here

RM x Wale

RM collaborated in a rap track with American rapper Wale in 2017. The collaboration happened after Kim Nam Joon was approached by Wale following his solo Illest. RM and Wale came out with the track Change which had socio-political emotions depicting the then scenarios in Korea and America respectively. The track is rather underrated and a must-listen for BTS fans.

Also Read | Jimin Of BTS Is Now Married To This Super Fan From London, Read More

RM x Fall Out Boy

In December 2017, RM was featured in a special segment in Fall Out Boy’s hit track Champion. The track broke all records post its release featuring on Billboard 100. It also paved the way for RM as an emerging artist on the American charts. The song was a hit indeed.

RM x Honne

RM collaborated with British electropop duo Honne for his 2018 mixtape Mono. The track Seoul was produced by them with RM voicing the lyrics of the slow rap. Honne collaborated with RM after their meet-up in Seoul. The soulful song will be reminiscent of your hometown, or wherever you belong to.

Also Read | BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

RM x Tiger JK

In 2018, Nam Joon also collaborated with Tiger JK, on his track Timeless. The album was officially the last one as Drunken Tiger and RM made sure that the lyrics have a deep meaning. In the lyrics, RM disobeyed the trends of self-praise and spoke about the true meaning of Drunken Tiger’s name, which amazed many fans and also Tiger JK himself. RM himself wrote the lyrics to Timeless.

RM x Lil Nas X

RM was featured on the official remake of Old Town Road which was renamed to Seoul Town Road along with Lil Nas X. RM was seen rapping to the song in English, with an added twist of southern accent and slang. RM once again made it to the news for this exclusive international collab.

Also Read | Younha's Collaboration With BTS' RM Is Nothing Short Of A Musical Journey, Fans React!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.