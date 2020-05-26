National Cellophane Tape Day was initiated to celebrate the invention of the cellophane tape, better known as the scotch tape. The National Cellophane Tape Day 2020 will be celebrated on the 27th of May. The day is celebrated across countries and the man who created this invention is deeply remembered. The day marks the importance of this everyday household and office item that is also known as invisible tape. Listed below is the meaning, significance, and celebration of the National Cellophane Tape Day.

National Cellophane Tape Day 2020: Meaning, Significance, and Celebration

Today this tape holds great significance as it is used to fix broken items, attach torn papers, wrap gifts, and presents. This tape is widely used in offices, schools, households, and more. Richard Gurley Drew was the man who invented the scotch tape or invisible tape. He originally called it cellulose tape as he created the tape from cellulose, later it was named as scotch tape. The tape is not created from plastic but from cellulose, although it might initially seem like plastic.

Cellophane is a bioplastic, it’s a thin sheet of cellulose, which is made from wood pulp, cotton, or other natural fibers. Richard started his career at the 3M company in 1920 in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1925, Drew created a masking tape for the automotive industry.

The tape was designed to seal Cellophane packages sold in groceries and bakeries but it began to be used for other purposes and lost its major charm. Even though several competitors came into the market then the company survived and before long, cellophane tape became a huge necessity in offices and households.

Today, many people celebrate the National Cellophane Tape Day either on social media or creating various objects using the unique tape. The initial product was a simple invisible tape but today there are various kinds of scotch tapes in the market including red, black, and green tartan patterned ones.

The name scotch tape came from an interesting story. One of the first few users of the tape tried and tested the tape but due to facing difficulties with it yelled in anger and used the word 'scotch'. Back in those days, the world scotch was considered to be slang and the makers found the word to be fitting well with the product. Soon, the name scotch tape became common and the demand for the tape rose to prominence.

