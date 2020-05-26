Preity Zinta Remembers Fallen Heroes In US & At Home As She Celebrates Memorial Day

The US celebrated Memorial Day on Monday, i.e on May 25, 2020. This is a day marked in American calendars to salute the contributions and lives of soldiers working relentlessly. On this occasion, even Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to social media to mark her respect.

Preity Zinta shows her respect for the army

Preity Zinta recently took to social media to showcase her respect for soldiers on the occasion of Memorial Day. She shared a picture of herself saluting which looks like a still from one of her previous films. She also captioned the picture as, “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all”. She further paid her respects by adding, “Remembering all the fallen Hero’s & their families on #memorialday here and back home”.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post here:

Preity Zinta hails from an Army family, and had lost her father when she was just 13 to a car accident. Even her mother was bedridden for two years due to the accident. Preity Zinta has spoken about this incident on several occasions and even expressed how it turned out to become a life-changing point for her.

She went on to become of the most successful actors of the film industry.

While Preity Zinta has been away from the big screen for some time now, the actor has been keeping in touch with her fans through social media. She is currently quarantining with her husband, Gene Goodenough back in the US.

She has actively been sharing videos of what she is up to during this time. A few days ago, Preity Zinta shared a video of herself exercising her shoulders and arms. In the video, she places a workout band around a pole. She is then seen stretching out and completing her workout. Preity Zinta further captioned the video as, “Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words, this is what Jugaad looks like”.

Preity Zinta’s social media is recently filled with her workout videos as she is containing herself as home. She recently also shared an effective exercise for hips and lower back. She further explained in the caption how a lot of her fans have been asking for an exercise for the same and hence she is sharing the same.

