Navelru Half Boiled Leaked By Tamilrockers And Movierulz | Details

Tamilrockers have surprised the internet users by leaking yet another big-budget Kannada film, Navelru- Half Boiled online. Reportedly, known as one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material, Tamilrockers allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. The webite allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. Tamilrockers, a film piracy website leaked this entire Kannada movie online before its release.

The makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. However, it is also been assumed that as the movie is leaked online, box office collection of the movie might take a hit after its release. Read ahead to know more-

Navelru Half Boiled leaked by Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Navelru Half Boiled is a Kannada film, directed by B. Shivaraj Venkattachcha. The movie cast includes Devadas Kapikad, Sunil Kumar, and Tabla Nani in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Ranga, Krishna, Sidda, and Manja, four unambitious and exuberant bachelors, who embark on a road trip but discover an unexpected treasure that changes their fortune but it costs them a hefty price. Navelru Half Boiled hit theatres on December 6, 2019. This intense drama has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

These online piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have leaked some of the titles of several big banner movies too. Some of the movies that fell prey include Housefull 4, Ujda Chaman, War and the list goes on. The Shahid Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Udta Punjab is a classic example of a film been leaked before its theatrical release by portals like Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

Even after constant efforts been put by DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country, it does not seem that these websites would stop leaking movies online in the near future as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

