TamilRockers Leaks Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Online; See Details

TamilRockers has yet again surprised the internet users by leaking one of the big-budget Hollywood’s Star Wars Rise of Skywalker online. Reportedly, known as one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material, Tamilrockers website allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. Tamilrockers allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Tamilrockers, a film piracy website leaked the entire movie online before its release. The makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy by them include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more. However, it is also been assumed that as the movie is leaked online, box office collection of the movie might take a hit after its release.

About the film

Directed by Abrams, the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker will culminate in a 2015 trilogy of films with Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and 2017’s The Genre with Rens Johnson. The film will feature will the returning cast of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Maat Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. The film will also end the nine-film trilogy of the trilogy, sometimes referred to as the Skywalker saga which includes the original three Star Wars films.

About the teaser

The 30 second TV spot does not reveal much about the film but showcases one key battle scene. It also tells that the final film in this trilogy will be bidding farewell to some of the iconic characters. The beloved character of C-3PO is seen saying the line "Taking one last look, sir, at my friend's". The film will also be reportedly bidding a final farewell to Princess Leia too. Late actor Carrie Fisher will be created digitally and her character will be a guiding force for Rey in the film.

