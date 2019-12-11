Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Seek Blessings At Bagavathi Amman Temple; See Pictures

Nayanthara is one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry today. She is considered to be a superstar by many because of her ability to carry on a film singlehandedly without a male lead. She debuted in the film industry with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare and then went on to give several blockbuster hits like Sita, Raja Rani, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Aramm, and Puthiya Niyamam.

Tamil stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the most-loved couple of Bollywood who never fail to shell out some serious relationship goals. From taking romantic getaways to partnering on various projects they do it all together. The duo will soon share the screen for their upcoming film titled, Netrikaran. But apart from that, the lovebirds are planning to get tie the knot soon and were recently seen seeking blessing at Bagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

Several pictures of the couple visiting the temple and seeking blessings are making rounds on the internet. Various fan pages show Nayanthara and Vignesh wearing a green religious shroud with tikka on their forehead as they posed with spiritual leaders at the temple. The actor opted for a simple look for the outing. The actor opted for a simple ethnic ensemble and kept her hair tightly tied into a bun. She completed her look with deep kohl eye makeup and pink glossy lips.

Also Read | Rajinikanth On Darbar Co-star Nayanthara: She's Come A Long Way, Is More Beautiful Now

Vignesh also sported a white kurta and a traditional orange mundu with tikka on the forehead. He paired the look with the green religious shroud over his shoulders. The two posed for pictures but still, Vignesh has not posted them on his Instagram account. The photos have already reached the internet on various fan pages. The duo visited the temple last night.

Also Read | Nayanthara Was Shattered After Break-up With Prabhu Deva - Throwback

Check pictures here

Also Read | Nayanthara's Birthday: Hers And Vignesh Shivan’s Most Adorable Pictures Together

Also Read | Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Bond With Khushi-Boney Kapoor In New York Ahead Of Special Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.