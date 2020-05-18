Faizal Siddiqui In Trouble: NCW To Take Action On TikTok Video Promoting Acid Attacks

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday responded to a tweet by BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga which highlighted a shocking TikTok video promoting acid attack on girls. In the video, Faizal Siddiqui, a popular TikToker with over 13.4M followers is seen throwing water on a girl, which is hinted to be acid, while threatening her for leaving him for another guy. In the next scene, the girl's face is shown in heavy red makeup suggesting burns.

Tagging the NCW Chairperson, Tajinder Bagga brought to light the matter, soon after which Rekha Sharma confirmed that she would be taking up the matter with both police and TikTok India.

I am taking it up today itself with both police and @TikTok_IN https://t.co/drBqy9ykji — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 18, 2020

. @sharmarekha ji please watch the video https://t.co/KpBeurhKrX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 17, 2020

Faizal Siddiqui is a member of team nawab and the brother of Amir Siddiqui. His brother Amir has recently been in the hub of controversy after he made a lengthy TikTok video where he gave his opinion on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. He tagged all the major names on his video like CarryMinati. In response to this, Youtuber CarryMinati posted a now-deleted roast video titled YouTube vs TikTok – The End. The video became an internet sensation as the YouTuber expressed his opinion about the feud that the creators of the two platforms had against each other. YouTube removed the video based on its harassment policy in that it had updated in December 2019 stating that they will not tolerate harassment.

