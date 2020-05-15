Fans Trend #justiceforcarry On Twitter, PVR CEO Calls Out Films Releasing On OTT & More

On May 15, 2020, CarryMinati fans flooded social media with #justiceforcarry after the Youtuber's roast video was taken down. Meanwhile, PVR CEO spoke out against films going to OTT during the lockdown. Here are the top entertainment/celebrity stories for today.

#JusticeForCarry raises a storm on Twitter after roast video gets taken down by YouTube

CarryMinati is one of the most popular Indian youtubers with a massive fan following. After one of his latest roast videos was taken down by Youtube, his fans all rallied together and flooded Twitter with the JusticeForCarry hashtag. Literally thousands of fans tweeted about the deleted video and demanded justice, claiming that CarryMinati was not wrong.

If this is not hypocrisy then what is this @YouTubeIndia?



You can't play with our sentiments bring back Carry's Video if you can't then delete these videos too!



#justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/QNSiEdtIoz pic.twitter.com/nd541k71nB — Shubham Bhardwaj (@shubh881) May 15, 2020

Shame on @YouTube bring back #carryminnati he showed d reality to d world by hook r cook we want #justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/51qXk4wn8J — sidnaaz💓💓💓 forever monachopra (@Mona08153096) May 15, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on why Gulabo Sitabo chose to release on OTT and not theatre

Like many other films, Gulabo Sitabo is planning to release on OTT instead of theatres due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this decision is being contested by theatre owners like PVR's CEO. Amitabh Bachchan finally opened up about why Gulabo Sitabo was releasing on OTT.

Amitabh mentioned how the COVID-19 situation was completely unpredictable. Theatres may or may not open, but films need to be released. Amitabh Bachchan further clarified that producers need to space out their films to recover investment, which is why OTT was the only viable option for the film industry.

PVR CEO disappointed with films getting an OTT Release, issues statement

OFFICIAL: PVR issues a statement expressing disappointment over direct-to-digital release of films! pic.twitter.com/GJhNSfuCcG — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 15, 2020

PVR's CEO, Kamal Gianchandani, recently voiced his concerns over films releasing on OTT instead of theatres. The PVR CEO stated that this was a major loss for many theatres, who were already struggling due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Further, Kamal Gianchandani pointed out that people will eventually flock to theatres once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Remo D'Souza vows to help background dancers, says "Will help as many as I can"

Remo D'Souza recently took to social media to support background dancers, who have no steady source of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his post, Remo D'Souza promised to help as the background dancers. He asked the Indian film industry to come together and support dancers, as they are struggling due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pearl Jam's 'Retrograde' video Has Greta Thunberg showing a grim future for our Planet

The music video for Pearl Jam's Retrograde features 17-year-old climate change activist, Greta Thunberg. The 5:39 minutes music video aims at spreading awareness about the dangers of climate change. The video showcases the destruction of the world as water levels keep rising due to global warming and the melting of ice caps.

