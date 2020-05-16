CarryMinati Breaks Silence After Deletion Of 'TikTok Vs YouTube' Video Creates A Storm

After dominating trends all through on Friday with fans coming up in arms demanding 'justice', CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar broke his silence on the controversy over the deletion of his TikTok vs YouTube video. The YouTuber said it was ‘hard to accept’ that his roast video was pulled down and called it a ‘frustrating day.’

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, CarryMinati released a statement and started by sharing how making videos and entertaining people was something he dreamt of since he was 10. He wrote that he put his ‘blood, sweat and whole life’ on the platform that helped people like him entertain viewers.

The youngster seemed to have accepted that his ‘video will remain banned and won’t be restored’. He stated how the video broke numerous records and was one day away from being the most-liked non-music video on YouTube, an honour would have gone to an Indian artist.

He wrote that not getting enough answers ‘can be the most disappointing situation’ and added that the ‘biggest achievements become an easy target’ to pull down. He concluded his statement by conveying his gratitude to his fans for standing up for him, and how that was all that mattered.

Here’s the post:

For the unversed, hashtags like #justiceforcarry, #bringbackcarrysvideo, #shameonyoutube were top trends for a major part of Friday after the TikTok vs YouTube: The End was pulled down by YouTube for ‘violating its terms of service’. Even celebrities like Ashish Chanchlani and Himash Kohli came out in his support.

"I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker. #justiceforcarry," wrote Ashish Chanchlani.

"It was just a fun roast,@CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I'm rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy #carryminati #carryminatiroast," was Himash Kohli's reaction. However, there were others like Kamaal Rashid Khan who justified the decision taken by YouTube.

The video was a roast of famous TikTikoer Amir Siddiqui after Amir took on YouTubers in a video and featured abuses and a line-by-line retaliation all statements made by Amir in his video. The video reportedly garnered 70 million views before it was pulled down.

