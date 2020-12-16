NFL Saturday Commercial Leaves Fans In Splits, Find Out Who The Girl Featured In It Is

With the NFL 2020 season in full swing, football fans across America are enjoying watching football with their families. The upcoming match of the National Football League (NFL) is scheduled for December 18. The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing Los Angeles Chargers on December 18. As the NFL season is advancing, many fans might have seen some NFL commercials from the past crop up in their social media feeds. One such commercial is the NFL Saturday commercial. Read on to find out, “Who is the NFL commercial girl?”

NFL Saturday Commercial

NFL Saturday Commercial or the NFL 100 Years Game commercial, starts off with an elegant and sophisticated evening gathering, where many renewed NFL players have shown up. However, it soon turns chaotic when one of the persons tries to reach out to have a taste of the ginormous and scrumptious looking cake, which has a football on the top. As he manoeuvres to reach the cake, the football on top of it drops to the grounds and thus ensues a wild competition between all the suited men, to get the ball.

Who is the NFL commercial girl?

At the end of the commercial, a girl in an elegant red dress appears to have the ball. One of the players reaches to her asking for the ball, assuming that she won’t be playing the game as not many females are involved in the NFL. However, she surprises him, when she says, “You want the ball? then come and get it.” She then begins to run with the ball.

According to CBS Sports, the girl who appears in the commercial has been identified as 15-year-old Samantha Gordon. Gordon who hails from Utah appeared alongside NFL legends in a commercial that aired during Super Bowl 53 and is trending this NFL season too. She is the only female player to be featured in the “100-Year Game” commercial.

The report further reveals that in 2012, at the age of 7, Samantha was regularly playing against all-male teams and competing with some players who were up to twice her weight. Gordon performed excellently in most games she participated in. She compiled 25 touchdowns and 10 extra point conversions on 232 carry for 1,911 rushing yards. And on top of that she did all this in a single season, thus, averaging 8.2 yards per carrying. Moreover, she has recorded 65 tackles for the season while playing defence. Also, NFL fans will be mid blown to know that 2012 was Samantha’s first season playing professional football. In 2015, Gordon made history, when she and her father launched the first-of-its-kind Utah Girls Football League. Thanks to her initiative, now, similar all-girls leagues have popped up in Indiana, Georgia and even Canada.

