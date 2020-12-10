Geico Hump Day Commercial With A Camel Trends As People Go Through Wednesday

Wednesday is long known as "hump day," in the middle of the normal workweek. However, in 2013 the Geico Insurance company created a commercial that will now be forever linked to Hump Day. The wildly popular commercial was called the Geico Hump Day commercial and as people across the world we're going through their Wednesday chores on, December 9, many took to Twitter to remind the rest that it was indeed Hump Day.

*Hump Day Camel from That Geico Commercial voice* mank mank mank mank mank — Jonathan (@jm_boehle) December 4, 2020

Just clicked on the #humpday tag hoping to see some camel commercial and now I need to bleach my eyes — balls. (@BaguetteBurning) December 9, 2020

GOOD MORNING MAY GOD BLESS EVERYONE HE WOKE THIS MORNING ITS HUMP DAY WED AND EE HAVE THAT HOT SHHHH HUSH YOUR MOUTH MUSIC FOR YOU COMMERCIAL FREE ALL DAY EVERYDAYhttps://t.co/CqOWkXNzk4 https://t.co/Oeq45ObUcS — LOCKHARTS DIAMOND TRAVEL/ R H S INTERNATIONAL (@romeoshotspotin) December 2, 2020

What’s the money line on if they mention the Geico Hump Day commercial on #WednesdayAfterNoonFootBall ? #PITvsBAL pic.twitter.com/8AqF6fAaSo — John Supi (@ImThatSupi) December 2, 2020

What is the Geico Hump Day commercial?

The Geico Hump Day commercial is set in the premise of an office where the employees are busy working and are getting on and about their Wednesday tasks as, the wildest and most unexpected thing happens. A camel enters into the workplace, but while the audiences are taken aback after seeing a walking and talking camel in a workplace, the employees featured in the ad seem rather fine with his presence. In fact, if anything, one can see that all of them are ignoring him as he attempts to talk to them and tell them that its Hump Day.

According to Insurance Business Mag, Geico or the Government Employees Insurance Company is an American auto insurance company with headquarters in Maryland. It is actually the second-largest auto insurer in the United States, after State Farm. The company had reportedly hired an ad agency called Martin Agency and Sean Riley, who was the creative director came up with the initial idea for this iconic advertisement.

In a 2013 interview with CBS News, Riley revealed that the camel featuring in the ad, has an official name, Caleb. He revealed that it was amazing working with the camel except that they had to move the plants away because it kept trying to eat the plants. The voice actor behind the camel was none other than the This Is Us star, Chris Sullivan.

However, the Hump Day commercial was not Caleb's only starring role. According to a report in CBS, he also appeared in a Macklemore & Ryan Lewis video, and in movies, including Transformers 2. But it was "Hump Day" that made him a star the video garnering millions of views on YouTube. It looks as though the executives at Martin Agency did an exceptional job with the ad because very few commercials have this kind of impact and staying power.

