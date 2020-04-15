'Nishabdham' Leaked By Tamilrockers; Anushka Shetty's Film Falls Prey To Piracy

Tamilrockers has once again surprised the internet users by leaking Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham. Reportedly, known as one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material, the Tamilrockers website allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage because of it.

Tamilrockers leaks Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham

About the film

Nishabdham is an upcoming Telugu language film directed by Hemant Madhukar. Released on January 31, 2020, the film is reported to be a Hollywood remake. The film stars Anushka Shetty, R. Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It is also being reported that the film will release in Hindi as well. Nishabdam stars Anushka as a mute artist whose romantic getaway with her husband turns into a nightmare when she becomes a witness to a murder.

Efforts taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain, as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

