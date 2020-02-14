Nithiin Pops The Question To Shalini As He Goes Down On 'one Leg'; Details Inside

Among the other things that Tollywood actor Nithiin makes headlines for, one of them is his recent wedding to Shalini. His upcoming marriage to family friend Shalini is the talk of the town and the two are reportedly tying the knot on April 16, 2020. They will reportedly host a Pasupu Kumkuma programme in Hyderabad on February 15. Recently in an interview, the actor opened up about how he proposed Shalini for the wedding.

In the interview with an entertainment portal, Nithiin revealed how he popped the question to his would-be-wife, Shalini. In a not-so-ordinary way, the Tollywood actor proposed as he went down on one knee. He reportedly thought that going down on one knee was too cliched for him. So he decided to propose to Shalini on one leg and Shalini said yes.

Further in the interview, the actor reportedly revealed that he and Shalini met eight years back but are in a relationship from the last five years. Nithiin and Shalini also met through a common friend as the actor said. But he did not try to woo her and neither did she. Nithiin also said that it just happened because they have a good understanding and trust.

The couple will reportedly get engaged on April 15, 2020, followed by a wedding the next day. Their wedding will be held in Dubai. Later, Nithiin is expected to host a wedding reception for his close friends from the film industry in Hyderabad. The wedding would happen after the release of his upcoming film, Bheeshma.

More about Bheeshma

Bheeshma stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead while Nithiin plays the titular character. Bheeshma is slated to release on February 21, 2020. The movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula.

