Who Is Nithiin? All You Need To Know About The 'Bheeshma' Actor's NET WORTH And Movies

Telugu actor Nithiin has been slowly grabbing the attention of the audience ever since he joined the industry. The actor seems to be one of the finest that the Telugu industry has to offer and has become a prominent name. Even though he has earned a good amount of fame, many are unaware of who he is.

Nithiin: Family and Background

Nithiin's real-life name is Nithin Reddy. He is the son of a popular film distributor and producer in the Nizam area named N. Sudhakar Reddy. He was born on March 30, 1983, in the city of Nizamabad in Telangana. Nithiin also has an elder sister named Nikitha Reddy.

Nithiin's Movies

Nithiin debuted in the year 2002 with the film Jayam, directed by Teja. Nithiin had bagged the Filmfare Best Male Debut (South) for this movie. Nithiin next starred in the movie Dil by V.V. Vinayak. His next movies were Sambaram in 2004 and Sri Anjaneyam by Krishna Vamsi.

Nithiin had a breakthrough in the industry with his next blockbuster hit. He starred in the movie Sye. Sye was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. After that, Nithiin bagged many films like Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Chinnadana Nee Kosam, Heart Attack, all directed by Puri Jagannath.

He also became a part of the movie A... Aa in the year 2016, which became the biggest grosser in his career. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Nithiin's Relationships

According to a report in a leading daily, Nithiin will soon be tying the knot with friend Shalini. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the past four years.

Their parents had proposed the marriage hence it is an arranged-cum-love marriage. The two will get married in Dubai in April 2020.

Nithiin's net worth

According to celebstrendingnow.com, Nithiin's net worth as of 2020 is $90 Million. The actor will be next seen in the movie Bheeshma alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Bheeshma is directed by Venky Kudumula and will be released on February 21, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Nithiin Instagram

