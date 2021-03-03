On Park Min Young's Birthday, Check How Well You Know The Korean Star With This Quiz

Park Min Young is one of the most popular actors in the Korean entertainment industry. She transforms herself into any character she takes on- be it playing a princess or a secretary who is career-oriented. The versatile actor also makes sure to ooze her natural chemistry with her partner she is starring with. Park Min Young's breakthrough came with Sungkyunkwan Scandal in the year 2010. She later went onto appear in City Hunter, starring opposite Lee Min Ho. She has also appeared in a Netflix variety series titled Busted!, which consisted of ten episodes from May 2018 to January 2021.

With the powerful story developments and beautiful plots, Park Min Young has climbed up the ladder with each role she has performed. The list of other popular Park Min Young's drama list includes A New Lead, Healer, Remember, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, When the Weather is Fine and many more. The award-winning actor will ring in her 35th birthday on March 4, 2021. Here we’ve got you Park Min Young's trivia quiz.

Quiz based on Park Min Young's trivia

In which year did Park Min Young make her entertainment debut?

2006

2007

2005

2004

What is the name of the character of Park Min Young in Running Man?

Kang Yoo Mi

Moon Haeng-joo

Yoon Jae-in

Lee Myung-ok

How long did Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho date?

August 2011 to January 2012

March 2014- August 2015

January 2010- November 2011

August 2012- February 2013

What is Park Min Young’s favourite character she played?

Yoon Jae-in in Glory Jane

Yoon Hee in Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Lee In-a in Remember

Mok Hae-won in When the Weather Is Fine

Which university did the actor graduate from?

Dongguk University

Tokyo University

New York University

Oxford University

In 2019, Park Min Young was awarded Best Female Asian Star for which K-drama?

Remember

When the Weather is Fine

Healer

Her Private Life

Which is the actor with whom Park Min Young has won the Best Couple Award?

Ji Chang Wook

Lee Min Ho

Park Seo Joon

Yeon Woo Jin

What is the name of Park Min Young’s character in When the Weather is Fine?

Yoo Eun-byul

Lee Ji-yoon

Mok Hae-won

Kim Mi-so

What is the name of Park Min Young’s big-screen debut film?

The Cat

Parasite

Midnight Runners

Chronicles of Evil

What is Park Min Young’s all-time favourite food?

Kimchi

Ramyeon

Cake and Coffee

Pizza

What is the name of Park Min Young's character in Remember?

Lee In-a

Princess Ra-hee

Chae Young-shin

Sung Duk-mi

Answers

2005

Moon Haeng Joo

August 2011 to January 2012

Yoon Hee in Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Dongguk University

Her Private Life

Ji Chang Wook for Healer

Mok Hae won

The Cat

Cake and Coffee

Lee In-ah

Image Source: Park Min Young's Instagram

