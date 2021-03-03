Last Updated:

On Park Min Young's Birthday, Check How Well You Know The Korean Star With This Quiz

Park Min Young's birthday falls on March 4, 2021. To kick off her birthday, take the quiz to find out how well you know about the popular k-drama actor.

park min young's birthday

Park Min Young is one of the most popular actors in the Korean entertainment industry. She transforms herself into any character she takes on- be it playing a princess or a secretary who is career-oriented. The versatile actor also makes sure to ooze her natural chemistry with her partner she is starring with. Park Min Young's breakthrough came with Sungkyunkwan Scandal in the year 2010. She later went onto appear in City Hunter, starring opposite Lee Min Ho. She has also appeared in a Netflix variety series titled Busted!, which consisted of ten episodes from May 2018 to January 2021. 

With the powerful story developments and beautiful plots, Park Min Young has climbed up the ladder with each role she has performed. The list of other popular Park Min Young's drama list includes A New Lead, Healer, Remember, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, When the Weather is Fine and many more. The award-winning actor will ring in her 35th birthday on March 4, 2021. Here we’ve got you Park Min Young's trivia quiz.

Quiz based on Park Min Young's trivia 

In which year did Park Min Young make her entertainment debut?

  • 2006
  • 2007
  • 2005
  • 2004

What is the name of the character of Park Min Young in Running Man?

  • Kang Yoo Mi
  • Moon Haeng-joo
  • Yoon Jae-in
  • Lee Myung-ok

How long did Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho date?

  • August 2011 to January 2012
  • March 2014- August 2015
  • January 2010- November 2011
  • August 2012- February 2013

What is Park Min Young’s favourite character she played?

  • Yoon Jae-in in Glory Jane
  • Yoon Hee in Sungkyunkwan Scandal
  • Lee In-a in Remember
  • Mok Hae-won in When the Weather Is Fine

Which university did the actor graduate from?

  • Dongguk University
  • Tokyo University
  • New York University
  • Oxford University

In 2019, Park Min Young was awarded Best Female Asian Star for which K-drama?

  • Remember
  • When the Weather is Fine
  • Healer
  • Her Private Life

Which is the actor with whom Park Min Young has won the Best Couple Award?

  • Ji Chang Wook
  • Lee Min Ho
  • Park Seo Joon
  • Yeon Woo Jin

What is the name of Park Min Young’s character in When the Weather is Fine?

  • Yoo Eun-byul
  • Lee Ji-yoon
  • Mok Hae-won
  • Kim Mi-so

What is the name of Park Min Young’s big-screen debut film?

  • The Cat
  • Parasite
  • Midnight Runners
  • Chronicles of Evil

What is Park Min Young’s all-time favourite food?

  • Kimchi
  • Ramyeon
  • Cake and Coffee
  • Pizza

What is the name of Park Min Young's character in Remember?

  • Lee In-a
  • Princess Ra-hee
  • Chae Young-shin
  • Sung Duk-mi

Answers

  • 2005

  • Moon Haeng Joo

  • August 2011 to January 2012

  • Yoon Hee in Sungkyunkwan Scandal

  • Dongguk University

  • Her Private Life

  • Ji Chang Wook for Healer

  • Mok Hae won

  • The Cat

  • Cake and Coffee

  • Lee In-ah

