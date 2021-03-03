On Park Min Young's Birthday, Check How Well You Know The Korean Star With This Quiz

Quick links:
Park Min Young is one of the most popular actors in the Korean entertainment industry. She transforms herself into any character she takes on- be it playing a princess or a secretary who is career-oriented. The versatile actor also makes sure to ooze her natural chemistry with her partner she is starring with. Park Min Young's breakthrough came with Sungkyunkwan Scandal in the year 2010. She later went onto appear in City Hunter, starring opposite Lee Min Ho. She has also appeared in a Netflix variety series titled Busted!, which consisted of ten episodes from May 2018 to January 2021.
With the powerful story developments and beautiful plots, Park Min Young has climbed up the ladder with each role she has performed. The list of other popular Park Min Young's drama list includes A New Lead, Healer, Remember, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, When the Weather is Fine and many more. The award-winning actor will ring in her 35th birthday on March 4, 2021. Here we’ve got you Park Min Young's trivia quiz.
