'The King: Eternal Monarch' To 'Start-Up': List Of K-dramas Popular On Netflix In 2020

Yesterday, i.e. December 9, 2020, the Vice President of Netflix India, Monika Shergill released a list of what 'India enjoyed on Netflix this year'. In the list shared on Netflix's official website, the streaming giant revealed that K-dramas' viewership this year has increased more than an astonishing 370% in comparison to 2019. Netflix India's official statement read, "The viewing for K-dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019. Some of the most popular K-titles in India included The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom (S2), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up". Read to find out more about each of these popular K-pop dramas on Netflix in detail.

The King: Eternal Monarch

2020's K-drama titled The King: Eternal Monarch released on Netflix back on April 12th. The cast of this Kim Eun-sook, Baek Sang-hoon and Jung Jee-Hyun show is headlined by Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-Eun and Woo Do‑Hwan. The description of The King: Eternal Monarch on the streamer's official website reads: "A modern-day Korean emperor passes through a mysterious portal and into a parallel world, where he encounters a feisty police detective".

Kingdom (Season 2)

The second season of the South Korean political period horror thriller Kingdom released on Netflix on March 13, 2020. This Kim Eun-hee, Kim Seong-hun and Park Inje show's boasts of Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong and Bae Doona. The description of Kingdom on the streamer's official website reads: "While strange rumours about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land".

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

The South Korean romantic television series It's Okay To Not Be Okay aired its episodes on the streaming service from June to August this year. This show is created by Park Shin-woo and Jo Yong while its star cast is headlined by Kim Soo-Hyun, Seo Yea-Ji and Oh Jung-Se. The description of It's Okay To Not Be Okay on Netflix reads: "An extraordinary road to emotional healing opens up for an antisocial children's book writer and a selfless psych ward caretaker when they cross paths".

Start-up

K-drama Start-up aired its episodes from October 17 to December 6, 2020. This South Korean show is created by Oh Choong-hwan and Park Hye-Ryun while it stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na in the lead roles. The description of Start-Up on Netflix reads: "Young entrepreneurs aspiring to launch virtual dreams into reality compete for success and love in the cutthroat world of Korea's high-tech industry".

