Park Min Young's Kimchi A Hit With EXO's Sehun, MC Yoo Jae Seok & Others

Park Min Young of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? and Healer fame just introduced her followers to her hidden talent. The actress, model and avid dancer revealed through her YouTube channel Just ParkMinYoung, her talent of making Kimchi. She made Spicy Crunchy Kimchi. Kimchi is a popular side dish with an array of flavours from spice to sweetness. The actress started her video by saying ‘I am going to make my and people around me’s favourite Kimchi."

Park Min Young makes Khimchi for 'Busted' cast and her personal staff members

Park Min Young documented the whole process of making a massive batch of Kimchi for her celeb and non-celeb friends. She started off by saying that the process is easy but a long one. She is also stated in the video that she will need a lot of strength to make the huge batch. What's distinctive about the video is that Park is using Korean chillies as the key ingredient and not Korean cabbage, as normally used.

Min Young then shows huge containers with all the ingredients to be used to make the Kimchi. The main ingredient is radish, green onions, chives, red peppers, powdered pepper and the last ingredient as Park says, “the star of the day” that is crunchy green peppers.

She also takes her viewers through the blink and miss but must-have item a bowl of rice. She then starts making the Kimchi. She takes her viewers through the grinding process of green onions and ginger. After making the paste, she mixes all the ground ingredients with chilli powder and begins with the mixing process.

Further, she mixed the ingredients with paste shrimp, corn starch and salt. She then mixes all the ingredients using all the strength in the world.

Fast forward to the following day, Park Min Young received positive feedback from all her co-workers. Her hairstylist who normally does not eat kimchi savoured them as per his reaction in the video. Further, she received positive feedback from her co-stars from her Netflix venture Busted. S

he received positive feedback from actor Lee Seung Gi. The popular reality show host, MC Yoo Jae Seok also praised her cooking skills. Boy Band EXO's member Sehun, apparently finished off all the Kimchi that Park made and was requesting for some more. On the other hand, Gugudan’s Sejong wittily accused the kimchi of breaking the diet as it was super delicious.

Watch the entire video shared by Park Min Young

Promo Image Credits: Park Min Young Youtube and Netflix's Busted Instagram channel

