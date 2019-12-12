The Debate
On Rajinikanth's Birthday, Daughters Aishwaryaa & Soundarya Make A Promise To Their 'appa'

On Rajinikanth's 69th birthday, daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya penned a special post for their appa & their post for him will melt your heart. See pictures

Megastar Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday today, December 12. The actor-politician has a career of more than 30 years in the industry. The internet is flooding with messages and wishes on his special day. What also stormed the internet was his daughters’ Aishwaryaa and Soundarya’s adorable birthday post for him.

Rajinikanth's daughters make a delightful wish on his birthday

Legendary star Rajinikanth’s birthday began on a memorable note as his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya posted soul-stirring birthday greetings for their father on Instagram. While Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya has shared an album of her special memories with father, Aishwarya on the other hand, shared a picture that features her walking behind her father. Making a promise to her Appa, she captioned the photograph saying, "Will follow forever... just to see that smile... happy birthday, appa!" Soundarya, who got married earlier this year, shared some of Rajinikanth’s iconic movie posters and also shared a family portrait with the Padayappa actor and his wife Latha. "Happy birthday, my life, my father... my everything!" she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Awards Won By The Actor That Are Testimony To His Popularity

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on

Also Read | Rajinikanth's birthday: Five roles that have been immortalised by Thalaiva

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on

Rajinikanth has time and again spoken about the bond he shares with his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya in his interviews. Rajinikanth is not an active member of social media but his daughters share many posts on their Instagram handles that feature him. Have a look at some of their adorable posts together.

Also Read | Fans Shower Rajinikanth With #HappyBirthdaySuperstar Wishes On His 69th Birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on

Also Read | Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Here Are Some Facts About Thalaiva We Bet You Did Not Know

 

 

