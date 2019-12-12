Fans Shower Rajinikanth With #HappyBirthdaySuperstar Wishes On His 69th Birthday

Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69tth birthday today, that is December 12. The super star’s birthday is celebrated with much festivities amongst his massive fandom. Earlier on December 3rd, he celebrated at his Chennai residence with a Poorthi Puja, according to his star sign. However, today, fans and celebs alike are taking to social media to celebrate the Thalaivar’s birthday with triumph and joy.

Many fans shared their well wishes with Rajnikanth:

Andrum Indrum Endrum Ore SuperStar Enoda Thalaivar Namaloda Thalaivar Rajini Sir! Happy 70th Birthday Thalaivaa @rajinikanth ! ❤️ My Ray of Hope and Infinity of Positiveness!💥 Livelong Sir! 😇🙏#HappyBirthdaySuperstar #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/D9oAIDWMEB — Muthukkumaar.C (@muthukkumaarc) December 12, 2019

The Biggest crowd Puller Of Indian cinema ♥️😍😘 Look How Audience Connect With Him 🔥🔥 That's Thalaivar 😘😘 Happy Birthday Thalaivaa @rajinikanth 🙏🙏🙏🙏#HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#HappyBirthdaySuperstar pic.twitter.com/XAEcuZg7Vv — Shankar ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@Shankarmk16) December 12, 2019

#HappyBirthdaySuperstar 💐



May God bless you with a Long & healthy Life sir 👍 🙏



waiting for #Darbar pic.twitter.com/p7ZNVkMlAt — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) December 12, 2019

#HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI#HappyBirthdaySuperstar



Whomever fan you maybe, but he never fails to impress us!



Happy Birthday Thalaiva from Thalapathy fans!



Wishes for Blockbuster #Darbar Pongal 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/OEaFGu8GRA — LINGESHᴮⁱᵍⁱˡ (@MonsterCEO2) December 12, 2019

From Bus conductor to Superstar

From Shivaji rao gaikwad to Rajinkanth.

His success story always motivates us to work hard & achieve our goals.



KING OF STYLE

KING OF MANNERISM



Wish u very Happy B'Day from #Thalapathy fans.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#HappyBirthdaySuperstar pic.twitter.com/H3hLQXg8fD — Guruprasad C (@vijayfan_guru) December 12, 2019

On the professional front

Rajnikanth will be seen next in Darbar, a film which will witness the superstar in a cop avatar after two decades and more. The film will also star Nayanthara in the lead. It is expected to release in January, clashing with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The first look and posters have been already released to the fans.

