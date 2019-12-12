The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Fans Shower Rajinikanth With #HappyBirthdaySuperstar Wishes On His 69th Birthday

Others

Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday today. Fans are now trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySuperstar on several social media accounts. Read all the wishes.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69tth birthday today, that is December 12. The super star’s birthday is celebrated with much festivities amongst his massive fandom. Earlier on December 3rd, he celebrated at his Chennai residence with a Poorthi Puja, according to his star sign. However, today, fans and celebs alike are taking to social media to celebrate the Thalaivar’s birthday with triumph and joy. 

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Awards Won By The Actor That Are Testimony To His Popularity

Many fans shared their well wishes with Rajnikanth: 

Also Read | Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Here Are Some Of The Best Hindi Films Of The Thalaiva

On the professional front

Rajnikanth will be seen next in Darbar, a film which will witness the superstar in a cop avatar after two decades and more. The film will also star Nayanthara in the lead. It is expected to release in January, clashing with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The first look and posters have been already released to the fans.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Asks His Fans To Do This On His Birthday This Year!

Also Read | Rajinikanth On Darbar Co-star Nayanthara: She's Come A Long Way, Is More Beautiful Now

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST