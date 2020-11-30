'One Piece' Creator Eiichiro Oda Makes A Comment On Possible Sequel Of The Series; Read

One Piece is a Japanese comic book series written by Eiichiro Oda that began in 1997 and the writer has been involved in the overseeing of every plot in the series till date, according to comicbook.com. The series is one of the most popular among the readers with video games and anime series being created on it. It was announced earlier that the series was reaching its end in the upcoming 1000th chapter. However, grabbing the attention of the series’ fans, Eiichiro Oda also had a word about the sequel of this series. Here’s what you need to know.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda makes a comment about the sequel

The One Piece Manga series has created a huge impact with its massive success among the audience, with the series getting explored on the anime platform as well as that on video games. Oda has now made a passing comment on the sequel of this series. The writer reportedly made a funny quip about creating a sequel of the manga called ‘Two Piece’ after the original ‘One Piece’. The comment was simply a light-hearted joke about the show making it clear that Eiichiro Oda has no plans of bringing a sequel of One Piece currently.

OP chapter 1000 is approaching. Oda jokingly said he’d like to start a new manga called “Two Piece” after OP according to his editor in February😂 (https://t.co/Mk0jaPSp0x) Oda said in 2007 that he was longing for Akira Toriyama’s style who released a short manga once in a while. pic.twitter.com/pu4z5zxPHn — sandman (@sandman_AP) November 29, 2020

ALSO READ: How Many Episodes Are There In 'One Piece'? Here's All You Need To Know About The Series

The story of One Piece has been extensively explored over the years, leaving a small scope of intentions of the writer and makers to return with a sequel. There have been a number of animated films of One Piece that have been released in Japan, capturing the young audiences with a strong force. The Manga series has been successful to an extent that there are restaurants and even a theme park of the series in Japan. Multiple art books and guidebooks have also been released of One Piece.

ALSO READ: 'Erkenci Kus 'episodes: How Many Episodes Does Demet Özdemir & Can Yaman Starrer Have?

Another massive record of One Piece series is that it is the best-selling Manga series in the history with over 470 million copies printed worldwide. It is highly unlikely that writer Eiichiro Oda, after a long and successful run with this series, will be looking forward to exploring the plot of this series more than he already has, at least for the time being. One Piece has also won a number of prestigious awards and accolades in its long tenure.

ALSO READ: GTA 5 Cayo Perico: Rockstar To Launch A New Heist And Map Extension In December

ALSO READ: 'Teen Mom 2' Episodes: Check Out The Total Number Of Episodes Across All 10 Seasons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.