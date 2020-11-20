How Many Episodes Are There In 'One Piece'? Here's All You Need To Know About The Series

The much-acclaimed series One Piece is an animated action-adventure series created by Eiichiro Oda. The show’s first season originally aired in 1999 and it is currently in its 20th season. The series One Piece stars Mayumi Tanaka, Tony Beck, Laurent Vernin, Akemi Okamura and Kappei Yamaguchi in lead roles. In order to discover the greatest treasures ever left by the legendary Pirate, Gold Roger, the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew. The popular "One Piece" mystery treasure. If one is wondering, “How many episodes are there in One Piece?” then take a look:

The 20th season of the One Piece anime series was created by Toei Animation and helmed by Tatsuya Nagamine. On July 7, 2019, Fuji Television started broadcasting the season in Japan. Toei Animation revealed on April 19, 2020, that the series will be postponed due to COVID-19; they later scheduled the return of the series for June 28, 2020, resuming from episode 930.

On November 15, the makers released episode 950 titled Warriors' Dream! Luffy's Conquer of Udon! The next episode titled Orochi's Pursuers! Ninja Army Corps vs. Zoro is all set to release on November 22, 2020, fans and anime lovers are very eager to watch the upcoming episode. Watch the trailer of the series One Piece below.

About the animated series

Once there lived a pirate named Gol D. Roger. He had gained money, prestige and power to gain the title of King Pirate. When he was arrested and about to be executed, he revealed that his treasure named One Piece was concealed on the Grand Line. This made all the people set out to search and discover the One Piece Treasure, but nobody ever found the location of Gol D. Roger's Treasure, and the Grand Line was too dangerous a place to conquer. Twenty-two years after the death of Gol D. Roger, a boy named Monkey D. Luffy wanted to become a pirate and to discover the treasure of Gol D. Roger to become the next Pirate King.

