'Teen Mom 2' Episodes: Check Out The Total Number Of Episodes Across All 10 Seasons

The American reality TV series titled Teen Mom 2 premiered the first episode of its first season in January 2011, on MTV. The television series is the second spin-off of MTV's 16 and Pregnant. All the Teen Mom 2 Seasons revolve around the lives of Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer. The reality TV show is currently airing its 10th season which premiered on September 1, 2020.

The series showcases the cast members' changing relationships with family and friends while it also highlights the struggles of these young mothers as they embrace motherhood. The former Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in the eighth season while the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline joined the Teen Mom 2 cast in the ninth season. Thus, read to find out "How many episodes are there in Teen Mom 2?" across all seasons.

Check out the list of all the Teen Mom 2 episodes

Teen Mom 2 Season 1

The first-ever season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in January 2011. The season aired every Tuesday from January 11, 2011, to April 5, 2011. The reality TV show's season 1 comprised a total of 13 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 2

The second season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in December 2011. The season aired every Tuesday from December 6, 2011, to February 28, 2012. The reality TV show's season 2 comprised a total of 15 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 3

The third season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in November 2012. The season aired every Monday from November 12, 2012, to February 4, 2013. The reality TV show's season 3 comprised a total of 12 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 4

The fourth season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in February 2013. The season aired every Monday from February 18, 2013, to April 29, 2013. The reality TV show's season 4 comprised a total of 12 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 5

The fifth season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in January 2014. The season aired every Tuesday from January 21, 2014, to October 1, 2014. The reality TV show's season 5 comprised a total of 25 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 6

The sixth season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in July 2015. The season aired every Thursday from July 9, 2015, to October 7, 2015. The reality TV show's season 6 comprised a total of 14 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 7

The seventh season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in March 2016. The season aired March 21, 2016, to March 20, 2017. The reality TV show's season 7 comprised a total of 25 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 8

The eighth season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in July 2017. The season aired from July 17, 2017, to July 30, 2018. The reality TV show's season 8 comprised a total of 31 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9

The ninth season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in January 2019. The season aired from January 14, 2019, to November 26, 2019. The reality TV show's season 9 comprised a total of 30 episodes.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10

The tenth and current season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in September 2020. The season aired its first episode on September 1, 2020. The reality TV show's season 10 has aired 11 episodes till November 17, 2020.

