'Erkenci Kus 'episodes: How Many Episodes Does Demet Özdemir & Can Yaman Starrer Have?

Erkenci Kus is a Turkish romantic comedy TV show that aired from 2018 to 2019. The Turkish show became extremely popular in not only in Turkey but also in different other countries, with people watching the serial with different language subtitles. The show is popularly known as Early Bird or Daydreamer as well. The show even received an award for Best Romantic Comedy Series at the 45th Golden Butterfly Awards. The show has been broadcasted in Spain, Croatia, Albania, Israel, Lithuania, Iraq, Ukraine and Kosovo as well. The last episode of Season 1 aired on August 6, 2019, starring Demet Özdemir, Can Yaman in the leads. Read on to know more details about Erkenci Kus episodes.

How many episodes are there in Erkenci Kus?

The number of Erkenci Kus episodes in season 1 is 51. People have been searching about Erkenci Kus seasons, but the show currently has a single season that last aired in August 2019. The makers have not made any announcement whether the TV show would be revived for another season or not. IMDB rates the TV serial at 7.3/10.

The show Erkenci Kus originally aired every Tuesday/Saturday at 8 pm. The show premiered on June 26, 2018, to August 6, 2019, on Star TV. The show Erkenci Kus full episodes can be watched on third party websites. The main cast of the show includes Demet Özdemir, Can Yaman, and Özlem Tokaslan with Cihan Ercan, Öznur Serçeler, Birand Tunca, and Berat Yenilmez in pivotal roles.

Erkenci Kus is a Turkish romantic comedy TV drama that showcases the life of Sanem, a young girl, and her aspirations to become a writer. However, she is forced to choose her groom in an arranged marriage setup, while she lands a new job. At her work lace, she falls in love with the boss of her company.

The lead actor of the show Demet Özdemir is a popular Turkish TV serial and film actor known for her work in I will give you a secret, Kurt Seyit and Şura (series), Strawberry Kokusu, No .: 309, Early Bird, Born in the House and Kaderindir. Currently, she can be seen in the Turkish TV serial called Born in the House as the lead, the show is running since 2019. Meanwhile, Can Yaman is a popular Turkish actor and lawyer. He was last seen in the 2020 movie titled Mr Wrong as Ozgur Atasoy in a lead role.

