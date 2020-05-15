Park Ji Hoon Passes Away At 32; Family Shares Special Message Through His Social Media

Park Ji-Hoon is a South Korean actor who appeared in the television series Chicago Typewriter. The series aired o tvN. He played the role of Jeon Doo-yeob in the series. Recently, the media reports revealed that the actor passed away on May 13, 2020.

Park Ji Hoon’s family announced the news on social media. The message stated that “I'm writing a message here in case I didn't contact some people by accident. Thank you very much for your warm comfort and encouragement despite the spread of COVID-19. Because of you, I was able to send my younger brother off well. You were not only strength to me but my whole family. I won't forget it. Be careful of the coronavirus, and I hope you'll always be healthy. Once again, I would like to express my deep gratitude." The actor left at the age of 32. Reportedly, he died because of gastric cancer on May 13, 2020.

Park Ji Hoon has been commenting on his post and paying their last respects to the actor through his social media. One of the users commented, "We will miss you", another commented, "can't believe you are gone". In the recent past, Park Ji Hoon had also shared a picture of him from the hospital.

About Chicago Typewriter

Chicago Typewriter is a 2017 South Korean television series starring Yoo Ah-in, Im Soo-Jung, Go Kyung-Pyo, and Park Ji Hoon. It ran from April to June 2017, with episodes every Friday and Saturday at 20:00 (KST) on tvN. The series depicts three resistance fighters who lived during the 1930s Japanese occupation of Korea and are reincarnated into the present time as a best-selling writer in a slump, a fan, and a ghostwriter respectively. It is an epic story of comradeship, friendship, love, and betrayal that lasts 80 years, as the trio of writer, ghostwriter, and fan race against time to find the truth of the past that haunts them.

