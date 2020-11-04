Park Ji-sun Suicide: Police Say No Autopsy To Be Conducted To Determine Cause Of Death

Korean comedian Park Ji-sun and her mother were found dead in their apartment on November 2. In what comes as the latest development in the Korean comedian Park Ji-sun, the police has said that they will not conduct an autopsy Park Ji-sun’s death to determine the cause of her death at the request of the family. Read ahead to know more.

No autopsy to determine the cause of death of Korean comedian Pak Ji-sun

According to a report by Korea Times, the police have said that they will not conduct an autopsy on the body of Park Ji-sun. The family of the late comedian has requested so. The police are investigating the case and trying to find the exact cause of death. She was 35-years old.

The report also mentions a quote by the Seoul Mapo Police Station which said that no kind of foul play was suspected in the death. There were also no signs of forced entry in their home. A note was found in their house which is presumed to be a suicide note. On November 2, 2020, police found the bodies of Park Ji-sun and her mother lying dead in their apartment. The police had come to check in Par Ji-sun’s residence. Her father had called them because he could not contact either of them.

Reportedly, Park Ji-sun was suffering from a skin disease and was undergoing treatment for the same. The police also found a note from the residence. The note appeared to be written by her mother. In the note, she had said that she could not see her daughter suffer alone because of the skin disease.

The report by Korean Times also said that a memorial alter has been dedicated at the Ewha Woman’s University Mokdong Hospital which is located in Seoul. Park Ji-sun was considered to be one of the most talented comedians of the country. She has also hosted many television shows and K-pop showcases. Park Ji-sun debuted as a comedian in 2017. She passed an audition which was organised by the KBS broadcaster. She also won an award for a debutant comedian. She had carved her niche in the world of comedy.

Korean band SHINee's member Key took to Instagram to express his condolences. His caption read that he is unable to express grief. he also added that he prays for a comfortable rest for Park Jin-sun.

Image courtesy- @bumkeyk Instagram

