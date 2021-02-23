Perdue Farms Commercial - Host John Oliver Brings Back Strange Guinea Pig Commercial

In Last Week Tonight with John Oliver's latest episode, the trippy guinea pig commercial of Perdue Farms, one of the firsts of the company, saw itself going viral again. As described by John Oliver himself, nobody would have been able to guess what the commercial was for if not for the credits to the company that rolled out at the end. But that doesn't matter because the commercial eventually made it work and caused a boom in sales, too. Here's a look at the commercial.

Perdue Farms Commercial

If the 2000s had a meme culture, this commercial would have been the equivalent of the Bernie Sanders mittens meme by now. The Perdue Farms commercial begins with a little boy calling out to his mom to inform her that their pet guinea pig is acting strange. He holds milk responsible for his pet's peculiar mannerisms. Shortly after, the guinea pig starts growling and attacking the family members that include the mom, her son and daughter and their pet dog. It is believed that the pet is possessed. Enters chairman Jim Perdue to give them a possible solution to their house situation, which is none other than a tray of his frozen Perdue chicken entrees. Now the question is, how on Earth would a frozen food help with an animal exorcism? His answer to that is, "Sometimes you just don't feel like cooking."

Confused? Don't worry, the whole world feels the same. TV host John Oliver used this commercial as bait to shed light on the ill-treatment towards the people who work in the meatpacking facilities. Perdue Farms is among the top players in the meat industry today and has earned a rather infamous reputation for its misconduct with employees. Tyson Food, Inc was also among the many companies he openly criticised for the relationship or lack thereof, they home with their employees. It's safe to state that this commercial will see a rise in the meme-world of Twitter and Instagram very soon.

Don't miss the episode as Oliver ventures into the ongoing debate on Meatpacking -

