Steve Jobs' Handwritten Application From 1973 Seeking Employment To Be Auctioned

A job application written by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been put up for auction. The handwritten letter penned back in 1973 is believed to have completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon. A year letter, in 1974, Jobs joined Atari in where he met Steve Wozniak and together they found Apple Inc. in 1976.

Image: charterfields.com

As per the auction house Charterfields, the single page questionnaire has no mention of the position he was applying for or the company of which he wanted to be a part. However, in the application, Jobs highlights his experience with “computers and calculators” and special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer digital”.

"The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining, and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity. Previously it was sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000," the auction house said in a statement.

The auction starts on Feb 24

The questionnaire is now scheduled to be put under virtual auction for a month- from February 24 till March 24. According to Charterfield’s website, viewing of the letter would be available on request to interested candidates. Interested bidders can check it out here: https://charterfields.com/asset-sales/9719-online-auction-steve-jobs-memorabilia/

In December last year, another extremely rare letter signed by Steve Jobs went up for auction. The rare missive was about the stratospheric job offer that the Apple founder sent Del Yocam in 1991, offering him the position of president and COO of NeXT Computer Inc.In the letter, Jobs offers Delbert W. Yocam a salary of $ 250,000, 660,000 NeXT common shares and support to join the company's board of directors, among other benefits.

