WATCH: Big Group Of Pink Flamingos Flock At Navi Mumbai Creek; Celebs & Netizens Awestruck

One of the few bright spots amid the lockdown has been how Mother Nature has been ‘healing.’ With people staying at home, hardly any vehicles on the roads, the air has been much cleaner, and even the water bodies have been cleaner. Pictures of various landmarks that were not visible due to pollution earlier, and the return of dolphins and other animals have delighted people amid the gloomy times.

Another such event that excited not just netizens, but also celebrities have been the return of a huge gathering of pink flamingos at a creek in Navi Mumbai. While the flamingos are known to migrate to the city regularly, the number amid the lockdown has been a pleasant suprise.

As videos of chirping of the flamingos, and their beautiful flight before settling on the creek, went viral, celebrities like Harsh Goenka, Harinder Sikka and Raveena Tandon reacted.

Entreprenur Goenka termed it as a ‘spectular show.’ Sikka, writer of Calling Rehmat, that was made into Raazi, wondered about the ‘mysterious ways of nature’ and how the birds got to know about the change.

Actor Raveena was also delighted over the ‘sea of pink’ as ‘nature took over.’

Here are the posts:

While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai ! pic.twitter.com/wYyIxo92Ch — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 16, 2020

Mysterious ways of Nature?



Mumbai backwaters, as seen from Seawoods Complex in Nerul.

Every year 100s of pink flamingos migrate to this spot.

But this year, numbers are truly spectacular.

It’s mystery, sitting 1000s of miles away, how did flamingos come to know about the change? pic.twitter.com/SZiVSH49j0 — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) April 16, 2020

