Video Of Flamingoes Performing Mating Dance To Impress Female Bird Delights Twitter

What’s Viral

IFS officer Sudha Ramenhas recently shared a video of a group of flamingoes dancing on Twitter. They seem to be performing the mating dance.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of Flamingoes performing mating dance delights Twitter users

IFS officer Sudha Ramenhas recently shared a video of a group of flamingoes dancing on Twitter. According to the caption of the tweet, it appears that the flamingoes are dancing in order to attract a female. The female will choose a male that has impressed her as a partner for life.

Flamingoes 'mate for life' 

It is not known when and where the video was taken but the video seems to have captured the attention of social media users. the post has already been viewed more than 10,000 times and gotten more than 1,000 likes. It was alsp retweeted close to 200 times. Take a look at the video below.


Social media users have some hilarious things to say after watching the video, take a look at some of their reactions below.

 

 

 

 

