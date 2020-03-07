Video Of Flamingoes Performing Mating Dance To Impress Female Bird Delights Twitter

IFS officer Sudha Ramenhas recently shared a video of a group of flamingoes dancing on Twitter. According to the caption of the tweet, it appears that the flamingoes are dancing in order to attract a female. The female will choose a male that has impressed her as a partner for life.

Flamingoes 'mate for life'

It is not known when and where the video was taken but the video seems to have captured the attention of social media users. the post has already been viewed more than 10,000 times and gotten more than 1,000 likes. It was alsp retweeted close to 200 times. Take a look at the video below.

This is commonly called as Flamingo dance. They perform it as a group to attract a female. The impressed female would then select a male and they remain as a pair for the life. Many species around us have some common behaviours as human, just that we should try to know abt them. pic.twitter.com/ccOIAAZAJH — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 7, 2020



Social media users have some hilarious things to say after watching the video, take a look at some of their reactions below.

No one doing bhangra

Entire flock rejected 😁 — Tajiinder Singh (@TXingh) March 7, 2020

Reminds me of ballet dancers! — Abhay K. (@theabhayk) March 7, 2020

Yeh to swayamvar ho gaya ✅ — Sandeep Dhar (@sandeepdhar10) March 7, 2020

So Even birds follow 'Swayamwar' tradition — amey fadte (@amey_fadte) March 7, 2020

In this case, the lovely lady doesn't seem to be interested in any of them. She seems to have set very high standards. 😀 — Maneesh 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) March 7, 2020

Great example of showing love and trying to get love by pure mind....

Hope humans need to learn lot from them.♥️ — Pritish Mane (@pritish2499) March 7, 2020

Dang! that female completely snubbed the entire group of males... 😄😄 — Sσmα Mukhєrjєє 🇮🇳 (@somkritya) March 7, 2020

Quite a performance pressure 😀 — उमा शर्मा (@calm_super) March 7, 2020

Seems

She is not liking the dance 🤪 — DEV Malik (@DEVMali78133127) March 7, 2020

