Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Thankful For $266 Billion Package; hails PM Modi's Vision

Noble Peace prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for a 'Self-reliant India'. Taking to Twitter, Satyarthi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister for announcing the economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore on Tuesday.

Satyarthi further asserted that India must become a 'vishwa guru' of decent work, free from child labour, and maintain sustainable supply chains in order to attract investors.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav unimpressed by PM Modi's speech; glosses over Rs 20 lakh crore package

Thank you @pmoindia for the #economicpackage announcement. Your vision of #selfreliantindia & creation of global supply chains is brilliant. We must attract investors by becoming vishwa guru of decent work; child labour free & sustainable supply chains. — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) May 13, 2020

READ | Pawan Kalyan gives thumbs up to PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat, positive of glorious future

PM announces massive financial package

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi stated that the new financial package was worth Rs. 20 Lakh crore which is 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13, at 4 PM. PM Modi mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. The Prime Minister added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws.

Additionally, PM Modi appealed to the citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses. He elaborated that this not only involved buying local products but also promoting them with pride. PM Modi exuded confidence that the country shall follow this mantra.

READ | Sensex zooms over 1,400 pts on PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh cr economic booster

READ | 'Another historic step': Jyotriaditya Scindia welcomes PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package