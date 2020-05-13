Pawan Kalyan gives thumbs up to PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat, positive of glorious future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a massive statement in his address to the nation on Tuesday, announcing an economic package and pushing for Aatmanirbhar Bharat amid the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement of a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore and a focus on self-reliance became a talking point across the nation and abroad, and several celebrities expressed their thoughts on it. One of those to wholeheartedly support the initiative was Pawan Kalyan.

The actor-politician took to Twitter to convey his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the relief announcement. The Telugu films star stated that ‘Mission Self Reliant India’ will play a major role in India’s ‘rise’ to ‘lead the world.’

The Jana Sena Party chief stated that the fiscal stimulus shall be a ‘historic reform’ and that it begins immediately. Confidence of ‘the Emergence of Bharat’ and using the #AatmanirbharBharat hashtag , he was confident about the 21st Century belonging to India.

Thank You Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji , Mission Self Reliant India - shall help our Nation to rise and lead the world. This fiscal stimulus shall be a historic reform and it begins from today. 21st Century shall belong to India – The Emergence of Bharat.🙏#AatmanirbharBharat — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 12, 2020

Another actor-politician from South, Kamal Haasan had welcomed the announcement of the relief package. The Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief agreed that poor were suffering the most and that self-reliance was for the future. He expressed eagerness on knowing the details of the package.

We all agree on 2 things with you Mr. Prime Minister. @PMOIndia .The poor are suffering the most in this crisis and being self reliant is the future.While we welcome the economic package, I will watch out for the details to see how the poorest of my country get their due atlast. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2020

Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal were among the actors who gave a thumbs up to the announcements of PM Modi’s speech.

PM Modi during his speech on Tuesday announced that a combined stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, including the announcements made previously and assistance from the Reserve Bank of India, accounted for 10 per cent of the GDP. He stated that the package will provide an impetus to the self-reliant campaign. It will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister stated that a major focus of the package will be on land, labour, liquidity and laws, while highlighting labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry.

